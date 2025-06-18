Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: dc comics, DC: Dark Legion, nightwing

DC: Dark Legion Adds Nightwing As Playable Character

A new member has been added to the DC: Dark Legion roster, as you can play as Nightwing, one of the Mythic-tier characters

Mobile developer and publisher FunPlus have added a new playable character to DC: Dark Legion, as you can snag the first Robin, Dick Grayson himself, Nightwing. The character is one of the Mythic-tier characters within the Bat Family, Teen Titans, and Weapon Master synergies. You can unlock him via draws from The Bleed, with voice acting from Yuri Lowenthal. Have fun fighting with him!

DC: Dark Legion

Experience unprecedented adventures in the DC universe in this mobile game officially licensed by DC. Recruit and upgrade over 200 iconic DC Super Heroes and epic Super-Villains to build a powerful team of champions and save Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse! Forces from an evil universe invade Earth and make Gotham City their base for the conquest of the entire world. Super Heroes and Super-Villains unite to fight back. But they need you to guide them in the battle for hope!

DC: Dark Legion, officially licensed by DC, is a free-to-play mobile strategy game with PvP battles and multiplayer functionality. In this game, you can recruit and upgrade iconic DC Super Heroes from the Justice League such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. Additionally, you have the opportunity to assemble a team of powerful villains, including The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, The Batman Who Laughs with his Dark Knights, and many others. Engage in epic PvP battles and strategically plan your moves to emerge victorious.

Recruit and upgrade iconic lineups of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to build a powerful force capable of defending Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse. Unleash the strengths of heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, among others, and strategize with epic villains like The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and many more. Unlock their superpowers and upgrade them. Build and customize your own Batcave, a strategic base that reflects your unique combat style. Develop champion training rooms, access advanced technologies (including alien and magical artifacts), and transform the Batcave into a powerful bastion against the forces of evil.

