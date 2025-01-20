Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Accolade Sports Collection, QUByte Interactive

Accolade Sports Collection Arrives At End Of January

Accolade Sports Collection brings five classic sports-related games to your retro collection, set toi be released later this month

Article Summary Accolade Sports Collection launches January 20th with classic '80s and '90s sports games.

Includes Hardball! and Hardball II, bringing iconic baseball simulators back to life.

Hoops Shut Up And Jam! offers raw, intense street basketball action in local multiplayer.

Winter and Summer Challenge test skills in diverse athletic events, from skiing to archery.

QUByte Interactive has revealed a brand new collection of retro titles on the way, as the Accolade Sports Collection will be released on January 20th. This is a small collection from '80s and '90s developer Accolade, as you can compete in some of the more off-brand games you would have experienced for NES, SNES, and SEGA Genesis back in the day, as they offer a variety of sports-related titles for you just to kick back and enjoy. We have more details about the collection below.

Accolade Sports Collection

Hardball!

The baseball legend is reborn! Relive the thrill of the game that defined a generation of baseball simulators. Originally released in the 80s, it now returns with the classic charm that won over fans around the world. Hardball! offers fun for both veterans who want to relive great moments and new players who love the style of classic games. Assemble your team, challenge opponents, and experience the game that remains a home run to this day! Challenge a friend and play in local multiplayer mode!

Hardball II

The iconic baseball simulator series has evolved with Hardball II! Originally released in the 90s, the sequel redefined the genre once again with advanced graphics for the time, refined gameplay, and a level of depth that delighted sports fans. Manage strategies, perfect your skills, and enjoy the virtual baseball experience that continues to be a benchmark among retro games. Local multiplayer mode for two players!

Hoops Shut Up And Jam!

Court action like you've never seen! Get into the breakneck rhythm of Hoops Shut Up and Jam!, the street basketball classic that marked the 90s. No hard rules, no limits – this is raw, intense, fun basketball inspired by the unmistakable style of the basketball stars of the time. Ask your best friend for help in the cooperative local multiplayer mode or challenge your biggest opponent in the one-on-one local multiplayer mode.

Winter Challenge

Experience the rush of competing in eight of the most stimulating and challenging events of winter sports. Every time you play, you will be pushing yourself to go a little faster and jump a little farther: luge, downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, bobsled, speed skating, giant slalom, biathlon, and ski jump.

Summer Challenge

A lifetime of training boils down to one moment. The fastest, strongest, and most skilled champions from around the globe gather in one great city to determine who is the best of the best. In this Winter Challenge sequel, the summer edition includes eight incredible events: kayak, archery, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault, equestrian, javeli,n and cycling. Prove that you're the best gamer of the 90s! Take on everything from legendary baseball to electrifying street basketball, winter and summer sports and try to beat five games that made history!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!