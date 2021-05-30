TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Sylveon Pokémon Cards

In honor of both the release of Sylveon in Pokémon GO as well as the rollout of Japan's Eevee Heroes set of Pokémon cards, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Sylveon cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Sylveon picks in the comments below.

This isn't just one of the best Sylveon cards in the history of the Pokémon TCG… I'd say it's one of the best Pokémon cards ever printed, full stop. Legendary Treasures from the Black & White era debuted the Radiant Collection as a subset of sparkly cards with foil patterns and cute artwork, and Generations brought it back. This Generations: Radiant Collection Sylveon by Kanako Eo is perfect in every way. Adorable artwork, a unique style that still captures the essence of the Pokémon, the interaction between Eevee and Sylveon… it just can't be beaten. This set is full of cards bursting with heart like this, but this Sylveon is easily the best.

I suppose I just love seeing Sylveon interact with other species, but the artwork here just can't be denied. Artist Atsuko Nishida illustrates this misty pastel Tag Team GX featuring Gardevoir & Sylveon for Unbroken Bonds. Unbroken Bonds is part of a four-set stint including Team Up, Unified Minds, and Cosmic Eclipse that featured Tag Team cards and Alternate Artwork Full Arts that allowed artists to deviate from the main blue-outlined foil style of the Full Art cards. These sets made up one of the most interesting eras of the Pokémon TCG, with the Alternate Arts as the most exciting pulls of the time. In fact, these Alternate Arts are now coming back in the Sword & Shield era. It started with Battle Styles and will continue through every announced set so far, and thank Arceus… because these are just beautiful.

Finally, we have a Shiny Sylveon card from 5ban Graphics. This Hidden Fates: Shiny Vault card is among the best and top-valued in the set, which I think is because of the strength of Sylveon's Shiny design. The colors are absolutely stunning, and the silvery foil of the Full Art Shinies does a great job making them pop. This card is one of Hidden Fates' crown jewels.