Konami Announces Contra Returns Coming To Mobile

Konami revealed this week that they will be launching Contra Returns, a new entry for the franchise, onto mobile devices. Developed by TiMi Studio Group, this game brings in all the excitement from the action platformer to iOS and Android as you'll be running through the jungles and high-tech security facilities with new characters, storylines, and customizable weapons. You'll be able to unlock skills to help you progress and upgrade your gear to help you better conquer the battlefield. You can check out more about it below along with the latest trailer, as the game is currently taking pre-registrations before launching on July 26th.

Remember the secret code: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A to get extra lives? After a 30-year hiatus, the Contra you know and love is back! Developed by famous Japanese game company KONAMI and world-leading game developer TIMI, Contra Returns aims to bring the classic Contra experience to mobile platforms. In Contra Returns, players can enjoy the classic side-scrolling gameplay, two-person teams, alien bosses, and signature settings and soundtrack from the original series! All with updated HD resolution, 3D character models, and vivid acoustic and visual effects to deliver a sensory experience like no other! Get your fighting spirit all fired up with innovative content: real-time PvP battles, unique heroes, companions, and team mode! Legendary heroes Bill and Lance are making a comeback, so let's kick some alien butt and save the world! Reignite the Battlefield: Fight like a warrior in this worthy sequel to the classic Contra series made in collaboration with Konami.

