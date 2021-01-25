Konami Expands Rights To Asian Football Confederation For PES 2021

Konami announced this week that they have expanded the rights to the Asian Football Confederation for eFootball PES 2021. According to the announcement, the deal includes global sponsorship and licensing rights for AFC national teams and club competitions. And you'll most likely be seeing more Konami branding at their events during the season. This renewed partnership includes AFC competitions, the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, the AFC Asian Cup (happening in June 2023), and the AFC Champions League. We have more info and a couple of quotes from the announcement below.

The expansion of rights to include national team competitions will allow fans to play the AFC Asian Cup and the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar as an official competition mode in future editions of eFootball PES games. The AFC Champions League competition mode will also be refreshed to carry the new look and feel following the recent launch of the visually striking competition brand and identity. By expanding the scope of the partnership with the AFC, KONAMI plans to further enhance the appeal and value of football in Asia and bring the fun of football games to people around the world.

Hideki Hayakawa, President of Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., said: "As an Asian game publisher, we are proud to announce the extension and expansion of the partnership with the AFC. Football in Asia has been growing and is becoming more important on a global scale. We look forward to working with the AFC to continue to promote Asia's football to the world."

Dato' Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: "We are delighted to not only renew but expand our partnership deal with Konami, an iconic Asian brand in the e-gaming industry with decades of success. This deal demonstrates the incredible appeal and stature of the AFC competitions and the global popularity of e-gaming among football fans. We look forward to seeing more of our competitions become available within Konami's products for the benefit of our passionate fans."