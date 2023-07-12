Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Second Impact Games, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

Konami Reveals New Game, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle

Konami revealed a brand new video game this week as Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is up for pre-order on PC and all three major consoles.

Konami and developer Second Impact Games revealed a brand new video game this week called Super Crazy Rhythm Castle. The game has been designed to be a mashup as a co-op puzzle title that will have you mastering the character-based rhythm mechanics. The story will take you through a unique adventure through a bizarre castle in which you'll need to stay in sync in order to accomplish tasks and figure your way through the endless tunnels and more, as a cruel king attempts to throw you off your rhythm. The game is currently up for pre-order on PC and all three major consoles, to be released later this year.

"Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is an amalgamation of over ten years honing what it means to create something 'super crazy'! Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. and Second Impact Games will be working together in a publishing partnership, bringing the game to global markets on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is available to pre-order on physical now, with wish-listing available on digital platforms. Information regarding digital pre-orders and launch date will be revealed later.

Adventure into Absurdity: An unforgettable journey with a light heart and a tapping foot. You'll become one with the music and the madness. Unlikely heroes, approach Rhythm Castle! Inside, the unhinged King Ferdinand awaits, ready to defend his crown and ruin your day. Overcome his twisted challenges and beat him at his own game. Throw beans into an ancient summoning ritual. Shut down a giant eggplant DJ. Cover tiny meat people in gravy for reasons that we promise will become clear. All while keeping the beat!

An unforgettable journey with a light heart and a tapping foot. You'll become one with the music and the madness. Unlikely heroes, approach Rhythm Castle! Inside, the unhinged King Ferdinand awaits, ready to defend his crown and ruin your day. Overcome his twisted challenges and beat him at his own game. Throw beans into an ancient summoning ritual. Shut down a giant eggplant DJ. Cover tiny meat people in gravy for reasons that we promise will become clear. All while keeping the beat! Super Soundtrack: With over 30 tracks – plus a few hidden extras – tune in for earworm rock, hip hop, dubstep, and plenty more.

With over 30 tracks – plus a few hidden extras – tune in for earworm rock, hip hop, dubstep, and plenty more. Crazy Co-op: Chaotic cooperative gameplay that's fun and accessible. Not a pro at rhythm games? Each player can play their music in three-button or four-button mode – or hop out to focus on puzzling while your buddy covers the music! Whether you go solo or sync up with friends, get ready to embrace the madness and take on the challenges of Rhythm Castle.

Chaotic cooperative gameplay that's fun and accessible. Not a pro at rhythm games? Each player can play their music in three-button or four-button mode – or hop out to focus on puzzling while your buddy covers the music! Whether you go solo or sync up with friends, get ready to embrace the madness and take on the challenges of Rhythm Castle. Multitasking Mayhem: From musical escape room to elevator arcade, you'll need to think outside the beat to stay ahead of the king's mischief. Juggle music play with tricky tasks and blasting action to solve each level!

From musical escape room to elevator arcade, you'll need to think outside the beat to stay ahead of the king's mischief. Juggle music play with tricky tasks and blasting action to solve each level! Relive the Rhythm: Gunning for a gold medal? Unlock & play every song in the Music Lab. No nonsense, just pure rhythm!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!