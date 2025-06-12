Posted in: Bloober Team, Games, Konami, Silent Hill, Video Games | Tagged: Darwin's Paradox, Eden's Zero, Metal Gar Solid Δ: Snake Eater, Silent Hill f, Suikoden, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, Suikoden Star Leap, Survival Kids

Konami Reveals Several New Items Including First Silent Hill Remake

Konami held a special Press Start livestream today, revealing the original Silent Hill is getting a remake, a new Suikoden game, and more

Article Summary Konami announces a Silent Hill remake by Bloober Team, plus new details on Silent Hill f.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater features fresh multiplayer modes and a Bomberman crossover.

Suikoden Star Leap, a prequel RPG with a unique 2D/3D art style, launches on PC and mobile soon.

Nintendo Switch 2 gets exclusive Survival Kids and enhanced Suikoden I & II HD Remasters.

Coming out of Summer Game Fest, Konami decided to hold their own livestream today, simply called Press Start. The event showcased pretty much everything Konami has in the works, or at least everything they wanted to let us know about, including new info on next Metal Gear Solid title, more to show for Silent Hill f, a brand new Suikoden title on the way, and the big news they didn't show anything for but confirmed: Bloober Team is working on a remake of the original Silent Hill. We have more details below from the company and the video here for you to watch.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Producers Noriaki Okamura and Yuji Korekado revealed more information about the Snake Vs. Monkey and Snake Vs. Bomberman game modes coming to Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. The latter brings a new in-house collaboration with the Bomberman franchise delivering a bombastic experience by introducing gameplay mechanics from the Bomberman series to the Xbox Series X|S version of the game. Fox Hunt Director Yu Sahara gave viewers a concept of the brand-new online multiplayer mode, character renders and early gameplay footage. Fox Hunt, a completely original mode, broadens the franchise's core stealth element where players must utilize their environments to camouflage and evade opposing players.

Silent Hill f & Silent Hill

A developer diary with Silent Hill producer Motoi Okamoto, scriptwriter Ryukishi07, and members of NeoBards Entertainment gave players an in-depth look at the production of Silent Hill f – a chilling new entry in the psychological horror franchise. Silent Hill f brings the franchise closer to one of its many core pillars by focusing on Japanese horror elements. Plus, one of the bookends of the KONAMI PRESS START showcase included a tease at a Silent Hill remake project that is currently in development.

Suikoden Star Leap

Suikoden Star Leap will be available globally to PC via Steam alongside iOS and Android mobile devices. A new role-playing adventure set in the world of Suikoden, Suikoden Star Leap takes place a few years before the events of Suikoden I, but a couple years after Suikoden V. The game's art style takes inspiration from 2D pixel character designs with a mix of 3D backgrounds. Suikoden Star Leap is available to wishlist on Steam starting later today.

Edens Zero

The demo for Edens Zero was released today, as players can wield the full power of the Ether Gear on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam ahead of the game's full release July 15. Plus, saved data from the demo can be carried over to the full game.

Darwin's Paradox

A new action-adventure platformer is brewing at Paris-based ZDT Studio titled Darwin's Paradox! French developers Mikael Tanguy, Gilles Aujard, and Romuald Capron introduce the game's plot and core gameplay mechanics. Players take on the role of a cunning octopus called Darwin who has been ripped from his ocean home and flung into a menacing alien-like world above the waves. All the super-natural powers an octopus poses are on full display in Darwin's Paradox! – from suction-cupped arms to ink shooting. Darwin's Paradox! is available to wishlist now with more news coming in a future announcement.

Nintendo Switch 2 Updates

Survival Kids, a new multiplayer co-op survival adventure, released last week as a Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive launch title, taking full advantage of the platform's GameShare console linking and GameChat built-in microphone features. Plus, the recently released Suikoden I & II HD Remasters are also arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2 with new visual enhancements that elevate the gaming experience.

