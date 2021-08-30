Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box

Konami has released details this morning of their next 2022 release for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG with the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box. This particular box is designed like the popular Speed Duel: Battle City Box to allow up to eight players to jump into the game at once and have their own dynamic tournament experience immediately. For this particular release, the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box includes a static pool of around 200 cards which will allow everyone who joins in to construct various popular strategies from the game, most of which are brand new to the Speed Duel system. The box will be available on February 25th, 2022, and will be sold for $30. You can read a little bit more about the box below as we are slowly gearing up for 2022 to be a big year for the game.

Brand-new Skill Cards introduce legendary Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime to Speed Duel! Become "Elemental HERO" enthusiast, Jaden Yuki, fulfill your destiny as Aster Phoenix, teach the class a lesson as Dr. Crowler, and more!

Heaps of new cards for Speed Duel to add to the Speed Duel Deck you already have or discover new strategies to try out!

Duel in style with Secret Rare variants of popular GX-era cards and more!