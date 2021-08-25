Konami Unveils New Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Trailer At Gamescom 2021

Konami dropped a surprise teaser trailer today ahead of Gamescom 2021 as we get a better look at Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The trailer shows off a little bit more of the game and how it will actually look when you start dealing out your hand. The game has some awesome graphics and animations that are akin to the way Hearthstone is set up, making the cards and the board much more than just an average game. We still have no idea when this will be released or any of the specific card sets it will be taking from beyond our best guesses looking at what is played with in the trailer. Hopefully, we get an answer either during PAX West or whatever version of the Tokyo Game Show 2021 we get digitally.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel lets players old and new enjoy the hugely popular TCG in digital form. Players across the globe can compete in intense collectible card Duels, both thrilling to play and watch. Unlike other Yu-Gi-Oh! titles that have featured the manga and anime, Master Duel is fully positioned around the TCG, and it promises to be the most complete TCG digital title yet. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is coming worldwide to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS and Android – and for the first time ever for a Yu-Gi-Oh! title it'll feature stunning 4K graphics on supported devices. As revealed in the trailer, players will be able to unlock more than 10,000 cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. They'll be able to gain access to an incredible library of beloved Monsters, powerful Spells, cunning Traps and more, spanning more than two decades of Dueling history. That includes iconic cards like Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon and the unstoppable Exodia the Forbidden One, all showcased in the new teaser trailer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Yu-Gi-Oh! Card EU | Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel – Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/coAWqmAARWI)