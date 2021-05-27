Krafton Announces Project Windless Based On Korean Fantasy Novel
Krafton Inc. revealed today that they will be launching a new game called Project Windless based on a popular Korean fantasy novel. The game will be based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, which if you're not familiar with it is a novel series that was created and written by Yeong-do Lee. The author is widely acknowledged as the pioneer of the Korean fantasy genre, so the fact that they managed to get the rights to do something with this series is a major deal. While the details are super sketch at the moment, the goal of the company is to develop the main game and build a larger multimedia franchise around it. Which it totally has the possibility of doing if fans of the novel buy into the game whenever it comes out. You can read a little bit more of what the company has in mind for the game below as we have a snippet from the announcement, but we're guessing we won't be hearing much about this one for at least another year with it still in development.
The Bird That Drinks Tears is a novel series that was created and written by Yeong-do Lee, who is widely acknowledged as the pioneer of the Korean fantasy genre. As one of the best-selling fantasy authors in Korea with millions of copies sold, Mr. Lee is an exceptionally imaginative writer who builds elaborate worlds and fills them with complex characters.
To help visualize the universe, Krafton has recruited Hollywood talent and concept artist, Iain McCaig, to further bring the novel to life. Mr. McCaig is a renowned concept artist who has been involved in early character visualizations for Star Wars characters, in addition to his work on many other blockbuster film franchises, such as The Avengers, Harry Potter, and Terminator. His creative work will serve as the foundation and cornerstone of Krafton's Project Windless, which encompasses the game and other creative works.