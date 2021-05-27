Krafton Announces Project Windless Based On Korean Fantasy Novel

Krafton Inc. revealed today that they will be launching a new game called Project Windless based on a popular Korean fantasy novel. The game will be based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, which if you're not familiar with it is a novel series that was created and written by Yeong-do Lee. The author is widely acknowledged as the pioneer of the Korean fantasy genre, so the fact that they managed to get the rights to do something with this series is a major deal. While the details are super sketch at the moment, the goal of the company is to develop the main game and build a larger multimedia franchise around it. Which it totally has the possibility of doing if fans of the novel buy into the game whenever it comes out. You can read a little bit more of what the company has in mind for the game below as we have a snippet from the announcement, but we're guessing we won't be hearing much about this one for at least another year with it still in development.