Krafton Inc. Will Be Acquiring Developer Unknown Worlds

PUBG: Battlegrounds owner Krafton Inc. announced today they have moved forward in acquiring developer Unknown Worlds. The finer details of the deal have not been made public, but what we do know is that the company will apparently stay the same with all its leadership and team and remain independent as they continue to release updates for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero. meanwhile, they are now working on what they're calling a "genre-defining game", slated for 2022 in Early Access. We have more info from the announcement for you below.

Unknown Worlds will come to Krafton with a vast amount of experience steeped in a rich history of creating community-driven gameplay experiences. Founded by Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire in 2001, the studio created the highly popular Half-Life mod, Natural Selection, which went on to see a commercial sequel. Continuing with its community-focused roots, the studio went on to release critical and commercial PC and console successes, Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, in early access, before official launches. With Unknown Worlds' proven ability to create immersive experiences that resonate with gamers around the world, the latest acquisition plan will help Krafton expand its IP and diversify the company's portfolio of groundbreaking games.

"Unknown Worlds are incredibly skilled and passionate developers with an unparalleled gift for creativity and a proven track record of building successful player-driven worlds." said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton Inc. "Krafton will spare no effort in helping them. Not only do they enhance our development capabilities, but we share a goal of creating unique experiences for global audiences."

"It was immediately apparent how closely Unknown Worlds and Krafton are aligned in the way we think about games and game development," said Charlie Cleveland, CEO of Unknown Worlds. "Subnautica and PUBG both started humbly and evolved successfully through constant iteration and feedback. We want to bring new games to the world stage – and with Krafton, we're a big step closer. We're truly looking forward to our future together."