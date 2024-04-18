Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tennis, TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 Reveals The Centre Court Pass Details

2K Games have revealed more info about the Centre Court Pass coming to TopSpin 2K25, as it will bring players bonus content.

2K Games and Hangar 13 have revealed the details of how the Centre Court Pass will work in TopSpin 2K25. Essentially, this is their version of a Season Pass for the game with a fancy name, but it works the same as it comes with content that will slowly be released over time for those who wish to take the game the extra mile. To be clear, this will primarily deliver bonus content for players to enjoy and is not a required purchase. It has also been confirmed by the devs that new players will be added to the game as free content, so the pass won't keep any athletes behind a paywall. We have more info about the pass below as we get a look at the roadmap in the video above.

TopSpin 2K25 – Centre Court Pass

During each Season, a new Centre Court Pass will be available, timed, and themed to real-life tennis events, including all four Grand Slam Tournaments. Each Centre Court Pass includes 50 tiers of new rewards, which can be unlocked with Season Points (SP), which are earned via gameplay by completing matches, as well as daily and weekly challenges. 13 tiers contain free rewards, while Premium rewards can be unlocked by purchasing the Premium Centre Court Pass for each Season, which allows players to earn rewards at every tier. Centre Court Pass rewards include equipment and apparel from both fictional and licensed brands, pre-match animations, titles and messages for MyPLAYERs, alternate outfits for licensed pros, XP Boosts, and more.

The Centre Court Pass for Season 1 will be available as TopSpin 2K25 launches and will be themed around Roland-Garros. More information about Season 1 will be shared soon. By purchasing the All-Access Pass, players will receive all six Premium Centre Court Passes for the first year, as well as four additional cosmetic items: the Roland-Garros Logo T-Shirt, Wimbledon Logo T-Shirt, US Open Logo T-Shirt, and Australian Open Logo T-Shirt that let players show their Grand Slam spirit. The TopSpin 2K25 All Access Pass is included with the TopSpin 2K25 Grand Slam Edition and also available for individual purchase.

