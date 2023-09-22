Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: L.O.L. Surprise!, MGA Entertainment

L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing Will Release In November

Do you like the characters of L.O.L. Surprise? Do you enjoy racing titles? You're getting both in L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing.

Nighthawk Interactive and MGA Entertainment revealed L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in November. The game is basically a racing title that features all of the characters from the franchise on roller skates, going through a series of courses and challenges that will keep you busy for hours. We have more info on it below as the game is set to come out on November 10.

"L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing has players hitting the roller rink to experience outrageously fun races with up to four friends. Skaters will reap plentiful rewards from participating in thrilling game modes, customizing skates with vibrant stickers, and utilizing confetti bombs and glitter to gain the edge over opponents and more. L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing will have players lacing up their skates for three exhilarating game modes."

Multiplayer – Up to four friends can compete in speedy races to determine the ultimate L.O.L. Surprise! roller skating champion.

Up to four friends can compete in speedy races to determine the ultimate L.O.L. Surprise! roller skating champion. Single Race – Players can test their abilities in solo races against A.I.-controlled opponents.

Players can test their abilities in solo races against A.I.-controlled opponents. L.O.L. Surprise! Grand Prix – Skaters can participate in a championship race on captivating tracks to vie for the Grand Prix title. Earn L.O.L. Surprise! balls to unwrap by competing in any kind of race and customize your skates.

There also are several stunning circuits to compete based on the most popular L.O.L. Surprise! themes.

Dessert Land – These mega-sweet tracks feature a feast of colors as skaters are transported to Mini Sweets city where delicious desserts of all kinds await.

These mega-sweet tracks feature a feast of colors as skaters are transported to Mini Sweets city where delicious desserts of all kinds await. World Tour – Players can skate around the vibrant Route 707 and tour landmarks from all over the world on these unforgettable tracks.

Players can skate around the vibrant Route 707 and tour landmarks from all over the world on these unforgettable tracks. Space Trek – These mesmerizing tracks take players on a cosmic journey through outer space under faraway stars and galaxies.

Dazzling Gear and Prizes

Personalized Gear – Players can choose from a spectacular lineup of skates and customize them with glittery stickers and FX to showcase their unique style.

Players can choose from a spectacular lineup of skates and customize them with glittery stickers and FX to showcase their unique style. Eye-Catching Items – To slow down opponents and secure victory, roller skaters can throw strategic items, including confetti bombs, cupcakes, glitter, and bubble gum.

To slow down opponents and secure victory, roller skaters can throw strategic items, including confetti bombs, cupcakes, glitter, and bubble gum. Enticing Prizes – After each race, players will earn Glitter Points, which can be used in their claw machine for themed L.O.L. Surprise! Balls to unwrap various collectible prizes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!