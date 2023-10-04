Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Console Adds Three Mythical Horses In Latest Update

Pearl Abyss has a new update for the console version of Black Desert, introducing three new mythical horses and Maegu's awakening.

Pearl Abyss revealed their latest update coming to the console version of Black Desert, as you're getting some horses and a new character awakening. The team has added three new mythical horses for you to turn into your primary mount, as you have some interesting choices in front of you that might help certain classes more than you realize. They also have a new awakening for the Maegu class, all of which has launched into the game this morning. We have more details from the devs below along with a pair of trailers.

Three New Mythical Horses

Introducing three Mythical Horses, the top-tier horse mounts in the game. Players can acquire these mounts with superior skills by possessing both a male and female Dream Horse of the same breed, both of which must be at least level 30. Once this criterion is fulfilled, players can transport them to either Stonetail Ranch or Grana Stable. The "Mythical Censer" item is required for each Mythical Horse Awakening attempt.

Mythical Diné: Speed across the Great Desert, gallop on top of bodies of water, or float safely down to the ground from great heights.

Speed across the Great Desert, gallop on top of bodies of water, or float safely down to the ground from great heights. Mythical Doom: A unique mount designed for combat, Doom's mighty hooves deal area-of-effect damage. Doom can also clone itself, allowing up to five allies to ride along temporarily.

A unique mount designed for combat, Doom's mighty hooves deal area-of-effect damage. Doom can also clone itself, allowing up to five allies to ride along temporarily. Mythical Arduanatt: An ideal mount for rocky terrain, use Arduanatt to jump and glide through the sky, piercing through winds. Arduanatt enables players to travel quickly across rough landscapes like towering mountains and rolling hills.

Saddle Up With New Horse Gear

Introducing new horse gear designed exclusively for the Dream and Mythical horses. This new horse gear is available for acquisition in the Pearl Shop. Players can now garnish their horses with either the resplendent Sky Knight Gear or the fiery Flame Knight Horse Gear.

Unlock A Rare Treasure Item: After collecting all three Mythical Horses, players can begin a quest to earn the Krogdalo's Sanctuary, a treasure item enabling players to store and retrieve from any of the three Mythical Horses at any location.

Maegu Awakening

Maegu Awakening is available now on Black Desert Console, enabling players to wield a deadly fan and pierce through enemies with fiery melee attacks. Players who successfully complete the Maegu Awakening quest can participate in the Black Spirit event and receive two boxes of Relics, each offering an opportunity to earn valuable items.

Black Desert Revamped Season Server

Season end dates have been removed and players can choose when to start leveling and graduating their character. Earn season-exclusive gear, enjoy accelerated progression, and discover unique content and rewards through Season Pass challenges, quests, and more. New and veteran players can participate in the revamped season servers.

