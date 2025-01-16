Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Brainwash Gang, Laika: Aged Through Blood

Laika: Aged Through Blood Receives Switch Release Update

Laika: Aged Through Blood has a Nintendo Switch release datem as you'll see the motorvnia title be released at the end of January

Article Summary Laika: Aged Through Blood hits Nintendo Switch on January 30, 2025.

Experience a motorvania in a Western, post-apocalyptic world.

Follow a mother coyote's revenge in a hand-drawn wasteland.

Master bike combat, boss battles, and skill-based power-ups.

Indie game publisher Thunderful Publishing and developer Brainwash Gang have confirmed the Nintendo Switch release date for Laika: Aged Through Blood. In case you happened to miss this one, the game is a Western-inspired motorvania set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, with anthropomorphic animals as your characters. The story is about a tribe oppressed by occupant forces who are constantly in strife with each other, as it focuses on a mother coyote warrior who slowly breaks down into a vicious cycle of vengeance against her oppressors in an effort to reclaim what has been taken from her and her own. The game originally came out back in October 2023 for Steam and did pretty weel for itself as a popular indie title, but now you'll be able to play it on the go when it arrives for the Switch on January 30, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait for the game to drop off on the console at the end of the month.

Laika: Aged Through Blood

Laika: Aged Through Blood is a Western-inspired motorvania set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It is the story about a tribe oppressed by occupant forces, and the personal story of a mother coyote warrior who descends on an endless path of vengeance to take back what her people lost. Drive, jump, and fight your way through the huge hand-drawn world on your trustworthy motorbike. Race through the wasteland and perform dangerous jumps, shoot enemies in slow-mo, and reload your gun by performing a backflip! Use skill-based power-ups and persist in challenging battles against big bosses!

Vehicular combat on a fast and agile motorbike in the very first MOTORVANIA!

A beautiful, hand-painted, and post-apocalyptic world.

A deep story about a mother-daughter relationship, vengeance, and loss.

A varied world of epic boss battles and loads of missions.

