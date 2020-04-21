Lamar Jackson Will Be The Cover Athlete Of Madden NFL 21

Baltimore's pride and joy Lamar Jackson will be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 21. The popular quarterback announced earlier today that he would be the cover athlete of the popular football video game. Jackson had one hell of a year last season. After taking over as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback after Joe Flacco, the young QB put some much-needed excitement and life back into the Ravens. At the end of the Ravens season, Jackson had led the team to an incredible 14-2 overall record, winning the AFC North, and becoming the 2019 NFL MVP.

In one single Monday Night Football game on November 25th, Jackson and the Ravens made 17 records, feats, and benchmarks, including;

Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history with 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in his first two seasons.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards through a season's first 11 games.

Jackson is the first player in NFL history with at least four passing touchdowns and 50 rushing yards in consecutive games.

Jackson is the first player in NFL history with five touchdown passes in his Monday Night Football debut.

Jackson is the youngest player in NFL history with multiple five passing touchdown games.

Jackson is the second player in NFL history with five passing touchdowns and 90 rushing yards in a game (Cam Newton, 2015).

Unfortunately, the Ravens lost their first home playoff game after clinching the AFC North Championship to the Tennessee Titans. 2020 started off rough for us here in Baltimore. It hasn't gotten better. But with news like this, and remembering the incredible season we did have, it's hard not to feel a sense of pride. Jackson is thrilled to be on the cover of Madden. As far as that curse though;

"I should be on the cover of Madden," remarked Jackson, "I'm not worried about a curse, Patrick Mahomes he was on the front and he won [Super Bowl] MVP so I want that curse and I hope that's the curse."

While there is no official release date for Madden 21, previous years have been released in August. I will absolutely be getting Madden NFL 21! Caw!