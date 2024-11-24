Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel163, UNO, UNO! Mobile

UNO! Mobile Reveals Several End Of Year Events

UNO! Mobile is closing out 2024 with several events for you to taker part in, starting with the Gobble Up event for Thanksgiving

Mattel163 has revealed several new additions and events coming to UNO! Mobile for the rest of 2024, as they want to give you things to do for the holidays. The first will kick off on November 25 as they bring you the Gobble Up event for Thanksgiving, followed by the Stack Match event on December 9, and the Merry Cakes Partners on December 23. More info can be found below from their announcement.

UNO! Mobile – End Of 2024 Events

Gobble Up

Returning due to popular demand with a brand-new gameplay mechanic, Gobble Up serves as UNO! Mobile's first heartwarming Thanksgiving event of the year. Players can earn dice through competitive UNO matches, roll them to progress through the board, and help the turkey baker create scrumptious pies. This year, the event brings even more to gobble up with every dice roll, allowing players to collect all the items they pass on the board! Exciting rewards, such as coins and cool card packs, are up for grabs as well as an exclusive and rebellious Turkey medal for players who complete their pie.

Baking Partners & Merry Cakes Partners

Across Thanksgiving and Christmas, UNO! Mobile is celebrating spectacular teamwork this holiday season with two themed baking events, Baking Partners and Merry Cakes Partners. Team up with friends and family around the world by playing with them in UNO matches, and collect cooking gloves for a scrumptious journey. Create up to 4 teams of two and spin the wheel together to earn points and assemble stylish festive cakes from the base up! Truly sweet rewards will be available, from coins and card packs to exclusive Thanksgiving and Christmas avatar frames. Outstanding teams that complete all four cakes together will receive mega holiday rewards. Players can put their friendships to the test and experience festive baking fun with these UNO! Mobile holiday updates!

Stack Match

Featuring a merry mash-up of gameplay, UNO! Mobile's Stack Match blends the classic rules of UNO and solitaire for wildly festive fun. The goal of Stack Match is simple – get rid of all cards from the table! Remove one card at a time by matching card numbers or colors like in UNO. Players can uncover hidden leaf cards and advance in Stack Match levels to win a generous stocking full of coins, card packs, and an exclusive Christmas-themed medal to celebrate all things merry!

For an extra special winter holiday treat, players can also earn in-game coins or card packs for every day they log into UNO! Mobile, starting from December 1. Successfully mark all 25 days of the calendar and redeem a returning snowflake avatar filter and an adorable elk-themed Skip special effect, alongside an exclusive, new snowman medal! Plus, massive card packs to enhance festive moments! Then from December 28 to January 1, team up with friends in 2v2 rounds and complete team tasks to earn exciting souvenirs, including a "Happy 2025" themed avatar frame and a phrase to welcome the New Year together in style!

