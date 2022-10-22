Umbreon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022

The first part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. While Part Two will have more interesting raids as we get to see new and returning costumed Pokémon, this first part also has quite a spooky raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Umbreon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Umbreon's Shiny rate.

Top Umbreon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Umbreon counters as such:

Terrakion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Pheromosa (Bug Bite, Bug Buzz)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Lopunny (Double Kick, Focus Blast)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Mega Alakazam (Counter, Dazzling Gleam)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Umbreon with efficiency.

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Galarian Zapdos (Counter, Close Combat)

Xurkitree (Spark, Dazzling Gleam)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter, Mega Horn)

Buzzwole (Counter, Super Power)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Umbreon can be defeated by solo players trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. You would be clever to try Pinap Berries first, though, as those yield extra Candies.

Shiny Odds

Umbreon cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. You must catch and evolve a Shiny Eevee to obtain a Shiny Umbreon.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!