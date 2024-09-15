Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, the finals

The Finals Season 4 Will Be Launched Next Thursday

Those of you who have been enjoying The Finals have a new season on the way, as Season 4 will officially launch on September 26

Article Summary Season 4 of The Finals launches on September 26 with exciting new features and content.

Cashout Ranked returns as the core mode, with competitive and casual options available.

Players choose from three sponsors for unique seasonal rewards: HOLTOW, ENGIMO, or ISEUL-T.

New Arena map Fortune Stadium debuts, featuring districts dedicated to each sponsor.

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios has confirmed the next season of The Finals will launch on September 26. Players will encounter a number of new additions to the season as it will introduce an all-new theme, a new arena map, new weapons, another battle pass, and more to be revealed later. We have more details below, some from their latest blog, as we wait for the season to launch.

The Finals – Season 4

