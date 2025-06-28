Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 Announces Next Update For End Of June

In just a couple of days, Planet Coaster 2 will receive its sixth major update, bringing new rides and improvements for free

Article Summary Planet Coaster 2 Update Six arrives June 30, 2025, delivering free new rides and features

Build modular souvenir shops and add custom merchandise for more creative park management

Pirate and Fairytale themes, plus returning rides and coasters, enhance customization options

On-ride photos, new moving platform animations, and sandbox maps are included in the update

Frontier Developments revealed the next major update coming to Planet Coaster 2, as Update Six will come out at the end of the month. Among the new additions comes a water park ride, a new photo kiosk, some returning rides and themes from previous experiences, and more. We have more info and details from the devs below, and you can check out more in their latest blog, as the content will bve released on June 30, 2025.

Planet Coaster 2 – Update Six

Planet Coaster 2 will be bringing players modular Souvenir Shops, so their guests will never forget their incredible day out. Budding builders will be able to create their very own, while a ready-to-place blueprint is also available. These shops can sell merchandise including plushies, mugs, and more. Photo Kiosks can also be placed in Souvenir Shops (and other locations) to allow guests to purchase all-new on-ride photos! Players will also need to choose where to place down a camera based on which moment of the ride will get the best reactions from the guests, and therefore the best pictures. The better the photo, the more guests will want to buy it. Beware of dragons, shiver your timbers, and prepare to get creative – the Fairytale and Pirate themes from the original Planet Coaster are making their way to the game. De-themed versions of two coasters are bringing players additional opportunities for customisation: Big M's Rides – Water Coaster, and Movement Construction – Mine Train.

Modular souvenir shops Build and open your own modular souvenir shops! Cash registers and shelves can be connected to modular souvenir shops. Vendors work behind the cash register counter, serving guests. Customise each shelf by setting different merchandise from the shop menu options. Small and large modular souvenir shop blueprints are also available in the Planet Coaster theme.

On-ride photos Ride cameras can now be placed on coasters to take photos of guests. Ride cameras can then be linked to a photo kiosk shop or counter so the pictures can be bought by guests. Custom billboards can use an on-ride photo as a source, where they can be viewed.

Returning themes Pirate theme Update 6 will bring Pirate themed static and animated scenery objects to parks as well as Pirate themed music, triggered SFX and ambient audio tracks. Pirate themed fonts are also included for players to further customise their signs. Fairytale theme Update 6 will bring Fairytale themed static and animated scenery objects to parks as well as Fairytale themed music, triggered SFX and ambient audio tracks. Fairytale themed fonts are also included for players to further customise their signs.

Standard 'de-themed' coasters The standard versions of 2 more coaster rides will be included: Big M's Rides – Water Coaster Movement Construction – Mine Train

Returning ride Fully rebuilt for Planet Coaster 2, the flat ride Coriolis is returning from the original game as part of Update 6, ready for you to customise and for your guests to enjoy.

Career Mode Sandbox maps Pre-made maps from Career mode Act 4 will be added to Sandbox mode as a starting point for creative projects.

Moving platforms More animation types have been added for rotational, horizontal, and vertical moving platforms: Very Fast, Ultra Fast, Very Slow, Ultra Slow.

New profile and Franchise stickers 20 New profile stickers have been added for you to further customise your profile.



