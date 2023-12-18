Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Efkey Studios, RockGame, Sunset Motel

Latest Remodeling Simulator Sunset Motel Announced

Fell like remodeling a hotel? Well now you can as there's a new simulator on the way called Sunset Motel that lets you remake a motel.

Article Summary Discover Sunset Motel, where you remodel a stay-over motel into a sought-after destination.

Unleash creativity in room design, from new floors and wallpapers to attractive furnishings.

Master the balance of motel makeover with management to attract customers and turn profit.

Experience beyond just lodging; create entertainment spaces and pools for guest enjoyment.

Indie game developer Efkey Studios and publisher RockGame have revealed their latest simulator title as you can remodel the Sunset Motel. This game plays out like all of the other remodeling simulator titles that have come before it, but with the twist that you are remaking a motel that people just crash for the night in and make their way out the next day. It will be up to you to go room by room and fix them up, putting in new floors and wallpaper, adding furniture, fixing the many amenities, and making the play livable for people who are only passing through. All while also trying to run an establishment and make it profitable, which means also doing upkeep on the rest of the building inside and out so that you attract customers. We have more info and a trailer below as the game will be aiming for a 2024 release.

Sunset Motel

Sunset Motel empowers players to transform dilapidated rooms into luxurious spaces, reflecting a deep commitment to guest satisfaction. The game encourages creativity, giving players complete freedom to design every detail, from room layouts to entertainment areas and pools. With a focus on management skills, players will ensure the happiness of guests, aiming to make Sunset Motel a stellar name in the virtual hospitality industry.

The game goes beyond mere motel management, allowing players to create vibrant entertainment spaces and refreshing pools. These areas are designed for guests to unwind, have fun, and create lasting memories, making Sunset Motel not just a place to stay, but a destination for enjoyment and relaxation. Efkey Studios and RockGame S.A. extend a warm invitation to gamers and simulation enthusiasts to explore Sunset Motel. Whether it's transforming spaces, managing operations, or creating joyous experiences, Sunset Motel offers a rich, engaging world waiting to be discovered.

