Lawn Mowing Simulator Comes To PC & Xbox In Mid-August

Curve Digital and Skyhook Games announced this week that their upcoming game Lawn Mowing Simulator will be released in mid-August. Just in case power washing wasn't getting you by when it comes to yard work, and you absolutely need something to do when it comes to improving someone's home, they now have given you the chance to mow all kinds of grass across the world. You can read more about it and check out the latest trailer below as the game will drop ontop PC and Xbox consoles on August 10th, 2021.

Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that allows you to ride a genuine and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from prestigious manufacturers; Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you manage your mowing business. PHYSICALLY AUTHENTIC LAWN MOWING EXPERIENCE – Execute ground checks, set your blade height, and measure your engine load as you complete a variety of contracts across Career Mode, Free Mode or Challenge Mode. Take your mowing to further heights with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more.

– Execute ground checks, set your blade height, and measure your engine load as you complete a variety of contracts across Career Mode, Free Mode or Challenge Mode. Take your mowing to further heights with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more. BEAUTIFUL RURAL BRITISH COUNTRYSIDE – Lawn Mowing Simulator is set in a beautiful British countryside town. Busy residential streets, vast castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and large equestrian fields are just some of the locations that await your mowing blades.

– Lawn Mowing Simulator is set in a beautiful British countryside town. Busy residential streets, vast castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and large equestrian fields are just some of the locations that await your mowing blades. REAL WORLD LICENSED MOWER MANUFACTURERS - Toro, SCAG and STIGA front line Lawn Mowing Simulator with their real-world machines painstakingly recreated visually and physically. 12 Mowers are available in the base game, each with their own challenges, attachments and upgrades to pursue.

- Toro, SCAG and STIGA front line Lawn Mowing Simulator with their real-world machines painstakingly recreated visually and physically. 12 Mowers are available in the base game, each with their own challenges, attachments and upgrades to pursue. ACCURATE AND ATTENTIVE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT – Build your own lawn care business from the ground up. Purchase and upgrade your headquarters, hire employees, purchase advertising and balance the books as you grow and expand your business.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lawn Mowing Simulator | Coming August 10th | Curve Digital (https://youtu.be/OscqitWvlRk)