Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition Arrives on Switch 2

Two and a half years since its original launch, Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition has been released for Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 with all DLC included

Experience the story-driven psychological horror that solidified Bloober Team’s global reputation

This edition features enhanced graphics, HDR, dynamic lighting, and an award-winning soundtrack

The complete package unites Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, Inheritance, and The Final Note DLCs

Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have brought Layers of Fear over to the Nintendo Switch 2 with the release of Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition. Two and a half years after the game was originally released, this version brings players everything under one single banner, from all the updates and improvements to all of the DLC ever released for the horror game, completely together for everyone to enjoy on the console. We have more details below and a new trailer for this version above as you can get it through the eShop right now.

Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition

Layers of Fear is a first-person experience that blends story-driven exploration, environmental puzzles and psychological horror. Layers of Fear was the project that ultimately helped Bloober Team discover its identity as a creator of profound psychological horror. It became one of the studio's first titles to earn widespread global acclaim—an authentic breakout hit. This was the game that defined Bloober Team's creative direction and propelled the studio onto the international stage.

The Final Masterpiece Edition brings together the intertwined stories of three characters — the Painter, the Actor, and the Writer — each consumed by their devotion to art. The atmosphere is elevated by a chilling yet hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by award-winning musician Arkadiusz Reikowski. Rebuilt with HDR and dynamic lighting, this edition deepens immersion in its melancholic and spine-chilling world.

The Layers of Fear series has been acclaimed by players around the world, earning positive reviews across multiple platforms. Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition is the definitive version of the series — a beautifully terrifying collection that stylishly unites Bloober Team's flagship games into one complete, nightmarish masterpiece. This edition includes Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, and all DLCs — Inheritance and The Final Note.

