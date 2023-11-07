Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League Of Legends Reveals Full 13.22 Patch Notes

Riot Games revealed details for the next patch coming to League Of Legends, providing updates on several heroes and more.

Article Summary Riot Games launches Patch 13.22 with Heartsteel skins.

New changes to vision and fog of war mechanics.

Ping system updates and bug fixes introduced.

Nexus Blitz adjustments include event reward changes.

Riot Games have released a new set of notes for the next update to League Of Legends, as they revealed everything coming in Patch 13.22. The big thing they're showing off this time around is the new Heartsteel skins that you'll be able to get for Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K'Sante, and Sett, all of which bring the heart and look fashionably unique. You'll also see several character balance changes, vision adjustments, bug fixes, changes to Nexus Blitz, and more. We have a snippet of the info below, as the full notes can be found on their website.

League of Legends Patch 13.22

Vision Adjustments

We're modifying how vision is granted when attacking from fog of war on Summoner's Rift. Experienced players understand that attacking from brush makes the brush nearly unusable and so don't bother but it's also nearly impossible to know how long you're revealed when performing fairly normal behaviors like attacking enemies from over a wall. This also has the negative downside of occasionally betraying your hiding teammates. We're shrinking the reveal circle to give away teammates less frequently and shortening the reveal in order to make the delay before dipping back into fog of war more intuitive.

Ping Changes

Overall, we're continuing to evaluate the ping changes and currently consider them successful in reaching our original goals in League Of Legends. We've seen measurable improvements in players feeling respected and safe in the game after shipping these and the ranked restrictions. We're still working on hitting a balance between available constructive communication options and protecting the experience from destructive comms.

More celebration: Within 10 seconds of getting an epic objective takedown, all allied pings directed at your champion are visible to your team.

Ping lockout timer reverted: 5s/15s/30s/60s/120s >>> 6s/12s/16s/20s/24s. This was originally changed in 13.19 but did not make the patch notes.

The "Alert" and "Enemy Missing" pings can only be used three times before being rate-limited.

Ping Changes known bugs

Sending an ally scoreboard item, ultimate, or Summoner Spell cooldown ping in the last 50% of its cooldown will show [Party] in front of the ping even though it is still being broadcast to the whole team.

Nexus Blitz Adjustments

Nexus Blitz has been live for a patch, and the League Of Legends team has been hard at work squashing bugs and addressing player pain points.

Events: Aspect of the Dragon has been removed from the general reward pool. If a team manages to win three events, they will be rewarded with Aspect of the Dragon.

Due to its high impact on game state and perceived power level, Aspect of the Dragon has been contentious ever since its addition as an event reward. Not all rewards are intended to be equal, but Elder Dragon's power was a step too far. We wanted to preserve the fantasy of obtaining the Elder Dragon buff, but restrict it only to teams who have clearly earned that power.

