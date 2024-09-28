Posted in: Games, League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League Of Legends: Wild Rift Reveals Patch 5.3: Ultimate Arc Info

Riot Games has a bunch of new info out for League Of Legends: Wild Rift - Patch 5.3: Ultimate Arc, set to be released enxt month

Article Summary Patch 5.3: Ultimate Arc introduces new champions Ambessa, Heimerdinger, and a third yet-to-be-revealed character.

Major gameplay updates include Hextech-infused Aspect of the Dragon buff and improved vision control for supports.

Special events bring new skins, immersive stories, and mini-games during the Anniversary and Firelights Reignite events.

New game mode Showdown adds legendary items to enhance combat, with fragments collected during team fights.

Riot Games revealed new details about the next update for League Of Legends: Wild Rift, as Patch 5.3: Ultimate Arc will be released in October. Players are going to see new champions, improvements to gameplay, new events, some champion reworks, and a bit of content from Arcane. We have the full dev notes below and the promo trailer above, as the content will be released on October 16, 2024.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift – Patch 5.3: Ultimate Arc

Arcane

The final season of Arcane releases in November, and League Of Legends: Wild Rift welcomes fans to explore the blossoming friendship between Heimerdinger and Ekko in Wild Rift in an exclusive in-game narrative event. A feared Noxian warlord and the mother of Mel Medarda, Ambessa joins Wild Rift as a playable champion, bringing her battle prowess and knowledge of war to the Rift. Finally, in the last phase of the patch, players can look forward to a new set of Arcane skins.

New Champions

Ambessa, the Matriarch of War, is a ruthless close-quarters fighter with the capability of devastating her foes with her agile and lethal combos. Decision-making is key when playing this fearsome tactician, as players' choices when using her abilities can greatly impact the outcome of a battle. A brilliant yet eccentric yordle scientist, Heimerdinger, the Revered Inventor, is lauded as one of the most innovative minds Piltover has ever seen. Heimerdinger excels at controlling objectives and zones through the strategic use of his innovative arsenal of Hextech weaponry. And lastly, just like Arcane, this patch of Wild Rift evolves dynamically through different acts. A third champion is currently enjoying a scientific stasis, but will be awakened when the time is right!

Champion Reworks

The Wild Rift team is continuing to augment its roster through champion reworks, this time for Singed and Warwick. Singed, the Mad Chemist, will have more combat power and gain the ability to bond with allies, giving them new buffs. Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, will be able to better hunt down his prey with an increase to his Blood Hunt range and an update to his ultimate that will make targeting more precise.

Events

During Wild Rift's Anniversary event, a free bee skin will buzz its way to players' collections and the momentum will continue for players to earn even more skins and goodies. In the Firelights Reignite event, players will get to dive into iconic locations, like Benzo's shop and the Firelights' Hideout, through different immersive stories and mini-games. During the Black Friday Madness event, massive skin bargains will hit the store and players will have plenty of opportunities to stock up on Wild Cores again.

Gameplay

Following last patch's changes targeted towards the early laning phase and late-game team coordination, the team has shifted its focus to the super late-game experience and early neutral objectives. The next to get the Hextech upgrade is the Hex Elder Dragon. The team that slays it will gain the Hextech-infused Aspect of the Dragon, buffing their attacks and abilities with a lightning arc effect that bounces to up to three targets in addition to the true damage and low-health executes. The Rift Scuttler is also getting a tech upgrade, with different effects depending on whether she is near the Dragon or Baron lane. Players can also look forward to improvements to the game's vision system. The support role will gain better ways to control vision and new visual and audio alerts will notify players when an enemy is seen by a ward.

Ranked & Passes

Season 15 will see some changes to Ranked, with the climb in Master being broken into three tiers and the pick and ban phase being removed from Gold and below to allow players to get into game faster. Additionally, for the CN server, the number of bans is increasing to five for Master and above. Players can also look forward to earning a new skin for Jhin as this season's Ranked reward. Dream Raider Kha'Zix and Elderwood Xayah will be obtainable through the first and second Wild Passes, respectively. Also, the all-new Arcane Special Pass features two special skins for players to unlock!

Game Modes

A brand-new game mode comes to Wild Rift this patch: Showdown! In Showdown, six game-changing legendary items will be added to amp up combat. Throughout the match, players will naturally collect item fragments by participating in team fights and completing objectives. After gathering enough fragments, players can head to the shop to build these Piltover and Zaun-inspired legendary items, such as Shimmer for assassins and Jinx's Pow-Pow & Fishbones for marksmen, to vastly enhance their combat power.

Skins

Shan Hai Scrolls Jax

Shan Hai Scrolls Ornn

Shan Hai Scrolls Ahri

Stargazer Sona

Stargazer Talon

Stargazer Gwen

Battle Sheep Soraka

Battle Mare Sivir

Battle Bat Vayne

Battle Hound Fiora

Primordian Aatrox

Prestige Select Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

High Noon Ashe Mythic Chroma

Winterblessed Annie

Winterblessed Diana

Winterblessed Lillia

Winterblessed Hecarim

Winterblessed Nami

Dark Star Thresh

Dark Star Karma

