League Of Legends World Championship Releases 2023 Anthem Video

Check out the anthem for the 2023 League Of Legends World Championship, as NewJeans performs the song "GODS" to ring in the tournament.

Riot Games is gearing up for the 2023 League Of Legends World Championship, as they have launched this year's anthem with a music video attached. The new anthem for this year's event is called "GODS," and it was written by Riot Games' principal composer Sebastien Najand and Alex Seaver of Mako. Their previous work includes co-writing credits on "Legends Never Die," "RISE," "Awaken," and multiple songs on the Arcane soundtrack. As for the performers of the track, the company got K-Pop group NewJeans to perform the song, which has gone live on YouTube this morning with an all-new animated music video, as well as on multiple music platforms.

The video itself is basically a tribute of sorts to esports players as they fight each other to make it to the top, featuring a stylized take on the 2022 finals between T1 and DRX. It also has a healthy bit of sponsors thrown into the mix, so don't be too shocked as several brands just show up on screen. Enjoy the video below along with more info from Riot, as Worlds will kick off on October 10 and run through November 19.

"The Worlds Anthem is the rallying cry for our community every year, and we're so excited to partner with NewJeans to deliver this incredible moment," said Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games. "Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans' meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration. 'GODS' juxtaposes epic and intense production elements with NewJeans' beautiful and powerful vocals – conveying both the grind and the glory that awaits our players at Worlds."

"It was a new experience for all of us," said NewJeans. "It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans' and League of Legends' unique colors. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!"

