Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tennis, TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 Announces Official April 2024 Release Date

2K Games revealed the cover art for all three editions of TopSpin 2K25, while also revealing the release date in the latest trailer.

Article Summary TopSpin 2K25 to launch April 26 with Federer and Williams on cover art.

Deluxe and Grand Slam editions offer early access from April 23.

Game features over 24 pros, iconic venues, and a new World Tour mode.

Soundtrack includes Dillon Francis’ remix of Fall Out Boy’s hit song.

2K Games has given TopSpin 2K25 an official release date while also showing off new gameplay footage and the box art for each edition. For the cover art, the game will feature legendary players Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the Standard Edition and the digital-only Grand Slam Edition, while the Deluxe Edition will give the spotlight to the current crop of tennis stars featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe. The Standard Edition will be released on April 26, with early access available starting April 23 for the Deluxe Edition and Grand Slam Editions. Enjoy the trailer as we're sure we'll see more reveals in the next few weeks ahead of launch.

TopSpin 2K25

Boasting a roster of over 24 playable pros, TopSpin Academy training center voiced by tennis legend John McEnroe, competitive single-player and multiplayer modes, all four historic Grand Slam tournaments, and much more, TopSpin 2K25 will have tennis fans and sports gamers alike stepping onto the virtual court. RALLY ON! TopSpin 2K25 features a series of innovations, from a World Tour through to Exhibition Matches, as well as other hallmarks of the sport:

Win The Career Grand Slam: Travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCAREER.

Travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCAREER. Compete At Iconic Venues: Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the tennis circuit in TopSpin 2K25. Featuring 48 unique courts, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to larger-than-life international arenas like Indian Wells, and more. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play.

Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the tennis circuit in TopSpin 2K25. Featuring 48 unique courts, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to larger-than-life international arenas like Indian Wells, and more. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play. Tennis Legends & Rising Stars: Play as tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams, or serve up smashing highlights as Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Frances Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, and others. Choose from over 24 playable pros and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online.

Play as tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams, or serve up smashing highlights as Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Frances Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, and others. Choose from over 24 playable pros and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online. Dominate The Court Online: Test your MyPLAYER's mettle and showcase your tennis prowess on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro, and challenge players around the world with cross-play support.

Test your MyPLAYER's mettle and showcase your tennis prowess on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro, and challenge players around the world with cross-play support. Train with John McEnroe: From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface.

From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface. 2K Soundtrack: Like all 2K sports games, TopSpin 2K25 comes with a stellar soundtrack. Rock and dance music fans will notice the trailer launches with the exclusive debut of Dillon Francis' remix of Fall Out Boy's "Heartbreak Feels So Good." "Heartbreak Feels So Good" (Dillon Francis Remix) will be available for streaming on all platforms this Friday, March 15. The song will also appear on the in-game soundtrack, amongst several other tracks to be announced soon.

Like all 2K sports games, TopSpin 2K25 comes with a stellar soundtrack. Rock and dance music fans will notice the trailer launches with the exclusive debut of Dillon Francis' remix of Fall Out Boy's "Heartbreak Feels So Good." "Heartbreak Feels So Good" (Dillon Francis Remix) will be available for streaming on all platforms this Friday, March 15. The song will also appear on the in-game soundtrack, amongst several other tracks to be announced soon. Personalize your MyPLAYER: Create a MyPLAYER tailored to your play style and define your look on the court! With a wide range of customization options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from leading tennis brands.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!