LEGO Star Wars Battles To Be Released As An Apple Arcade Exclusive

WB Games, LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm Games revealed this morning that LEGO Star Wars Battles will be released as an Apple Arcade exclusive. The game will take you into some of the most epic battles in franchise history with iconic characters as you attempt to fight your way to victory. While the game doesn't have a release date, it is interesting to see it be added to the Apple subscription service. We have more info and screenshots for you here.

The game blends iconic LEGO Star Wars characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles. Developed by TT Games Brighton and published by Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars Battles allows players to mix and match characters and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars galaxy to create unstoppable squads. Strategy is required to deploy troops and build LEGO towers on the battlefield as they attempt to destroy their opponent's base.

Players will master both sides of the Force with a deck of light side and dark side armies, each with their own play style. Featuring characters and locales from all Star Wars eras, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, players can collect iconic heroes and villains such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett, and Darth Vader, along with characters such as porgs, stormtroopers, battle droids, and a variety of vehicles from AT-ATs to TIE bombers, and even the Millennium Falcon. As players progress and level up, they will unlock different arenas based on familiar Star Wars locales, including Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Geonosis, and more.