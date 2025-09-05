Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Scoply, Tales of Transformation

Level 80 Will "Rebalance" The Leveling System in Pokémon GO

A new "rebalancing" of the Pokémon GO leveling system is coming in October. What will happen to Legacy Level 50s? Find out now!

Article Summary Pokémon GO raises the level cap from 50 to 80 with a rebalanced progression system launching October 2025

Trainers reaching Level 50 before the update earn an exclusive Legacy medal and jacket—act fast to secure them

XP requirements and level-up tasks are changing, with automatic level boosts possible based on your current XP

Leveling up brings new rewards, avatar items, storage upgrades, and increased Lucky Friend chances at higher levels

Pokémon GO has announced a new leveling system, which will see the top level increase from 50 t0 80. Below, you can read the announcement along with commentary highlighting what this means for players.

Niantic writes:

Starting on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, all Pokémon GO players will embark on a new and more rewarding leveling journey. To help our community prepare for this updated level progression, we want to share an overview of the coming changes. Additional details will be shared in October.

If you want to be a legacy Level 50… time time to grind is now. Trainers who hit Level 50 before the change will have a medal and special jacket showing that they are a Legacy Level 50 trainer.

Niantic notes:

The avatar items earned by reaching levels 40 through 50 before the update won't be available for leveling up after October 15, 2025. Trainers will no longer be able to earn the Level 50 Jacket. You'll keep any items, poses, or other level-up rewards you've already earned, including the Level 50 Jacket.

This new system will reblance the entire game for trainers… not not for Pokémon. Pokémon will not be able to increase their levels beyond level 50, unlike the previous addition of 10 new levels a few years ago.

Here is the full breakdown of details:

The level cap will increase from level 50 to level 80. The overall leveling curve from level 1 to 80 will be rebalanced, and players can earn levels more frequently. Tasks for Level-Up Research for levels 41 to 50 will be removed.

New Level-Up Research tasks will be added to levels 71 to 80.

Players at level 70 and higher have an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends with other players.

New rewards will be added to level-up progression, like increased storage capacity for Pokémon, items, and Gifts. This includes new avatar items starting at level 25!

Based on previously earned experience, some players may automatically jump in level on October 15. Those players will receive rewards associated with reaching those levels at that time. Details about which players will jump in level, and by how many levels, will be shared later.

No players will go down in level, but the amount of XP needed to reach the next level may change depending on your current level. Stay tuned for details.

Here is the full announcement.

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

