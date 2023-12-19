Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Liquid Death

Liquid Death Has Launched Fun New Fortnite Map

There's a new Fortnite Island you can check out from the folks at Liquid Death, as they want you to murder your thirst in their new space.

Article Summary Liquid Death unveils Murder Mountain, a new Fortnite Island designed for battle-royale fun.

Teaming up with Buoy, they've injected unique imagery and a mutant can enemy on this map.

Stay alive by finding cans of water and face a bizarre deer with a human head.

Enter code 4529-5790-4366 in Fortnite Creative to experience this thirst-quenching challenge.

Liquid Death has launched a brand new Fortnite Island this week called Murder Mountian, in which they want you to murder your thirst. The new map was created in partnership with Buoy, as they have made one for the ages with some interesting imagery. This is basically just a fun promotion from the company for those of you who have downloaded Fortnite and would like to take on a new kind of challenge with a unique map with what looks to be a mutant can of their still mountain water. The place is almost impossible to survive unless you find cans of water to keep you refreshed as you attempt to take out the abomination you see here. All with some clever and not-so-subtle promotions thrown in throughout the map. Oh, and there's a deer with a human head… have fun figuring that one out. We have more information about the map for you below, as all you need to do to access it is input this code into the Fortnite Creative section: 8498-5199-9768.

Fortnite Island: Murder Mountain

On Liquid Death's Murder Mountain, the Fortnite Battle-Royale gameplay has been hilariously flipped on its head. What's different? To eliminate the other players (up to 32 per game), you need to first murder their thirst by hitting them with Chug Splash. Only being hit with Chug Splash makes you vulnerable to damage. The ultimate winner won't survive, but they will have their thirst personally murdered by Murder Man himself. (A TRUE HONOR). The Battle-Royale takes place at the idyllic Camp Thirst where players will explore and battle in unexpected environments like the Liquid Death Corporate HQ, a Disco Party Room, The Haunted Forest, Murder Lake, and more. There are dozens of Liquid Death easter eggs from past campaigns and content that players will have to hunt to find.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!