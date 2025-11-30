Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Expanse, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Listen To The Main Theme of The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

One of the newer videos released by Owlcat Games for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn centers on the music for the game, as they revealed the main theme song for the title. The theme was composed by musician Paweł Perepelica, who has also created the themes for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, so Owlcat knew they wanted to work with them again. According to the team, the theme "evokes the sense of scale, discovery, and responsibility that comes with leading a team across the Solar System." Enjoy listening to it here

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is based on the book series and TV show. The Expanse is famous for taking a "hard" approach to the science-fiction genre, incorporating real-world scientific theories and practices. In order to make life in space in-game as faithful to the original as possible, while at the same time creating a fun gaming experience, Owlcat collaborated with former NASA pilot and ISS commander Leroy Chiao, incorporating his experience on how he moved, breathed, and even ate in space. For example, astronauts tend to favor spicy food in order to regain some of the loss of sensation that comes from living on a space station for months or years at a time — this is reflected in-game with characters clearly having a craving for fiery food!

In the other hand, the team had to move away from a purely realistic depiction of life in space at some points, so the gameplay didn't suffer. Real astronauts use tethers when they leave the security of their ships and space stations; but since this would be cumbersome in a video game, magnetic boots were introduced as a compromise. The same approach applies to combat: firearm ballistics and recoil work differently in zero-G than on solid ground, and famously, there is (almost) no sound in space. However, since sound effects and weapon feedback are important elements of what makes combat in games feel good, the team had to find a compromise. Sound in game is muffled, but players can still get feedback in the form of vibrations, breathing, and radio sound.

