Loddlenaut Team Has Pledged To Donate Game Sales To Charity

Secret Mode confirmed that a portion of the sales from Loddlenaut will be donated to charity to better help whales and dolphins.

Indie game developer Moon Lagoon and publisher Secret Mode confirmed that every game sale from Loddlenaut will be donated to charity. The team will be using the cozy creature-raising and pollution-cleaning adventure title to raise money, which they will then donate to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, Secret Mode's official charity partner of the year. This builds upon the charity work they have already done throughout 2023 with the game, as they have also worked with Urban Beach Cleans, Climate Giant Project donations, and their World Oceans Day sale on Steam. We have more info about it for you below.

Loddlenaut Charity Efforts

Secret Mode will donate 0.05GBP per sale of Loddlenaut to WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation. WDC is a UK-registered charity no. 1014705. This pledge covers all net game sales over the next three years. To celebrate this week's launch, Secret Mode has also partnered with local UK artist Michelle Costello, aka Smartie Lids on the Beach, for a special, eco-conscious art project. Michelle has been combing Cornish beaches for litter over the past ten years and has painstakingly recreated Loddlenaut's colorful key art exclusively using reclaimed ocean plastics and materials. The full list of collected plastics used for the artwork:

1x Yellow bucket base

1x Turquoise bucket

1x Blue bucket

1x Orange bucket

1x Green bucket

1x Green football

1x Yellow football

2x Blue fisherman's gloves

1x Grey canvas

1x Blue canvas

1x Green fishing crate

1x Orange spray bottle

1x Water bottle

1x Purple hair gel container

1x Purple biscuit pack wrapper

1x Chocolate wrapper

1x Purple fabric

1x Pink wellington boot insole

1x Purple foam lily pad

1x Green body board

Multiple lolly sticks

1x White container

1x Black beach shoe insole lining

1x Black flower pot

1x Blue & green plastic sheet

A miscellaneous collection of other smaller plastics of unknown origin

