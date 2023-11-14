Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Loddlenaut, Moon Lagoon, Secret Mode
Loddlenaut Team Has Pledged To Donate Game Sales To Charity
Secret Mode confirmed that a portion of the sales from Loddlenaut will be donated to charity to better help whales and dolphins.
Article Summary
- Moon Lagoon and Secret Mode to donate Loddlenaut sales to whale conservation.
- 0.05GBP per Loddlenaut sale pledged to Whale and Dolphin Conservation for 3 years.
- Eco-conscious art by Michelle Costello features in Loddlenaut's charity initiative.
- Artwork made with ocean plastics highlights game's environmental advocacy.
Indie game developer Moon Lagoon and publisher Secret Mode confirmed that every game sale from Loddlenaut will be donated to charity. The team will be using the cozy creature-raising and pollution-cleaning adventure title to raise money, which they will then donate to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, Secret Mode's official charity partner of the year. This builds upon the charity work they have already done throughout 2023 with the game, as they have also worked with Urban Beach Cleans, Climate Giant Project donations, and their World Oceans Day sale on Steam. We have more info about it for you below.
Loddlenaut Charity Efforts
Secret Mode will donate 0.05GBP per sale of Loddlenaut to WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation. WDC is a UK-registered charity no. 1014705. This pledge covers all net game sales over the next three years. To celebrate this week's launch, Secret Mode has also partnered with local UK artist Michelle Costello, aka Smartie Lids on the Beach, for a special, eco-conscious art project. Michelle has been combing Cornish beaches for litter over the past ten years and has painstakingly recreated Loddlenaut's colorful key art exclusively using reclaimed ocean plastics and materials. The full list of collected plastics used for the artwork:
- 1x Yellow bucket base
- 1x Turquoise bucket
- 1x Blue bucket
- 1x Orange bucket
- 1x Green bucket
- 1x Green football
- 1x Yellow football
- 2x Blue fisherman's gloves
- 1x Grey canvas
- 1x Blue canvas
- 1x Green fishing crate
- 1x Orange spray bottle
- 1x Water bottle
- 1x Purple hair gel container
- 1x Purple biscuit pack wrapper
- 1x Chocolate wrapper
- 1x Purple fabric
- 1x Pink wellington boot insole
- 1x Purple foam lily pad
- 1x Green body board
- Multiple lolly sticks
- 1x White container
- 1x Black beach shoe insole lining
- 1x Black flower pot
- 1x Blue & green plastic sheet
- A miscellaneous collection of other smaller plastics of unknown origin