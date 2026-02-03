Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: headset, Logitech G

Logitech G Reveals New G325 Lightspeed Gaming Headset

Logitech G has revealed a brand-new gaming headset coming out soon as the G325 Lightspeed will launch soon for casual gamers

Article Summary Logitech G launches the G325 Lightspeed Gaming Headset, designed for casual players seeking comfort.

Features a lightweight build, plush ear cushions, and over 24 hours of wireless battery life for all-day use.

Delivers 24-bit advanced audio and a beamforming mic for clear, immersive gaming and communication.

Customizable via Logitech G HUB and mobile app for EQ, mic settings, and AI-powered noise reduction.

Logitech G has a new item on the way for casual gamers, as the G325 Lightspeed Gaming Headset has been unveiled. This is a new wireless design created for players who desire more of an effortless use when it comes to comfort, versatility, and having the best audio possible without having to go through a dozen adjustments or setup to get there. We have more details below as the headset will be released for $80.

Logitech G – G325 Lightspeed

Built for long sessions and life on the move, the Logitech G325 features a featherweight construction, plush ear cushions, and a modern fit that stays comfortable for hours. The G325 offers a clean, minimalist design, available in three eye-catching colourways (lilac, black, and white) to suit everyone's style. The G325 headset is designed for seamless, focused use, integrating all essential controls from power, Bluetooth®, volume, mute, and more, directly into the device itself. This intuitive design eliminates distractions and allows you to immerse yourself in the game. Furthermore, with over 24 hours of continuous battery life, the G325 ensures your play, work, and everything in between remain uninterrupted from morning until night.

Powered by advanced 24-bit audio, the G325 delivers rich, detailed sound across every genre. From epic soundtracks to auditory details like footsteps or rain in Fortnite, Baldur's Gate, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more, the headset creates an immersive soundscape that rivals more expensive options, to experience the full audio details in every game. An integrated, beamforming microphone delivers a clear, natural voice quality on any gaming device. Whether coordinating with teammates or taking a call mid- session, communication stays crisp. What truly sets the G325 apart is its seamless balance of performance and personalisation. With full integration across Logitech G HUB and the mobile app, players can tailor EQ, mic settings, and enable AI-powered noise reduction wherever they play, whether at home on PC or Console or on the go with their phone or handheld.

