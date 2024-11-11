Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: england, london, London Games Festival

London Games Festival 2025 Reveals New Schedule Details

New details were released for the London Games Festival 2025, as we have an idea of some of the programming happening next April

Article Summary London Games Festival 2025 runs April 2-13, offering diverse gaming events citywide.

New Game Plus consumer expo launches April 3-4, showcasing 30+ global titles.

Festival highlights include BAFTA Games Awards, Now Play This, and Screen Play.

Applications open for Official Selection, Games Finance Market, and Side Events.

Organizers for the London Games Festival 2025 revealed new details this past week about the event, set to run from April 2-13 across multiple locations in the city. The flagship event will still be run out of Trafalgar Square; however, we now know a few new details about what to expect. This includes the addition of New Game Plus, a brand new consumer games expo that will showcase upcoming global titles, including the 30+ games from the festival's Official Selection section. We have more details about it below as we expect to hear more after we cross into the new year.

London Games Festival 2025

New Game Plus takes place on April 3-4 at the London Museum's exhibition spaces on London Wall. The event will be open to both the public and professionals, including an industry conference alongside it, with tickets going on sale in December. More details, including programming and game line-up, will be announced very soon. A number of other core festival events have been locked in for 2025 as well – including the BAFTA Games Awards, Now Play This, the Games Finance Market, convergence conference Screen Play, plus LGF's annual Trafalgar Square activities. London Games Festival is supported by the Mayor of London and is delivered by Games London, an initiative from Film London, the capital's screen industries agency, and video games trade body Ukie (The Association for UK Interactive Entertainment).

Applications are now open for game and project submissions into the festival's Official Selection and Games Finance Market programs. The lobbying process has also started for Ensemble, which showcases games talent from Black, Asian, and underrepresented ethnicities every year and acts as a touring exhibition that starts at key LGF events before appearing at other UK sites. All application forms can be found at the LGF festival platform.

The games community across the UK will also have the opportunity to add more events to the festival schedule to ensure the widest possible reach of this annual celebration of games; today, applications also open for Side Events, a stream of the festival that officially runs from Monday 7 April to Sunday 13 April. The Side Events strand is perfect for third-party partners or smaller community events that want to contribute to the wider LGF audience. Today marks the last day to enter games for the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards, ahead of the longlist announcement on December 20 and the nominations announcement on March 4, 2025.

