Lords Of The Fallen Announces Season Of Revelry Event

Lords Of The Fallen has a two part holiday eveent happening right now, as the Season Of Revelry will keep you festive for a few weeks.

Article Summary Season Of Revelry event brings new spells, projectiles, and boss abilities to Lords Of The Fallen.

Festive decorations and the addition of the Snowball Fight feature enhance holiday cheer.

Season of Revelry's second part, Trial of the Three Spirits, launches with new quests and gear.

Game updates include character appearance changes and the much-awaited Storage Box feature.

Indie game developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games have a new holiday event in Lords Of The Fallen called Season Of Revelry. The event has been divided into two parts, the first half is called Offerings Of Orius, while the second part will kick off on December 21 called Trial of the Three Spirits. We got the details to both of them below as you can take part in the first half right now.

Lords Of The Fallen – Season Of Revelry: Offerings of Orius

New spells: Six new spells, including the devastating Immolation, Radiant Shield Throw, and Holy Arrow Shot, further expanding the already wide range of magic-based attacks.

Six new spells, including the devastating Immolation, Radiant Shield Throw, and Holy Arrow Shot, further expanding the already wide range of magic-based attacks. New projectiles: Players now have three new projectiles at their disposal, including Blood Vomit, Explosive Mines, and Frost Worms, with which to dispatch foes from afar.

Players now have three new projectiles at their disposal, including Blood Vomit, Explosive Mines, and Frost Worms, with which to dispatch foes from afar. New boss weapon abilities: Following a highly positive community reaction to the introduction of boss weapon abilities in an earlier update, players can now unlock uniquely powerful abilities for all boss weapons, including an eruption of bouncing flames with the Abbess's Greatsword, and a torrent of burning blades with the Father of Misery's Greathammer… once certain 'secret tasks' have been performed.

Following a highly positive community reaction to the introduction of boss weapon abilities in an earlier update, players can now unlock uniquely powerful abilities for all boss weapons, including an eruption of bouncing flames with the Abbess's Greatsword, and a torrent of burning blades with the Father of Misery's Greathammer… once certain 'secret tasks' have been performed. Seasonal decorations: The Vestiges of Mournstead have been humbly adorned with festive decorations in celebration of the Season of Revelry.

Trial of the Three Spirits

Trial of the Three Spirits: Three new questlines, three new armor sets, three new weapons. Each representing one of the three gods – Orius' Radiance, Adyr's Rhogars, and the mysterious Umbral – players will need to overcome some arduous ordeals to reap such rewards.

Three new questlines, three new armor sets, three new weapons. Each representing one of the three gods – Orius' Radiance, Adyr's Rhogars, and the mysterious Umbral – players will need to overcome some arduous ordeals to reap such rewards. In-game character appearance reset: A highly requested community feature, players will be able to change their character's name, body shape and gender, skin tone, hair color, and other physical attributes… once they complete a new quest to find the shards of the Mirror of Distortion.

A highly requested community feature, players will be able to change their character's name, body shape and gender, skin tone, hair color, and other physical attributes… once they complete a new quest to find the shards of the Mirror of Distortion. New Grievous Attacks: Every family of weapon now has two unique finishers, one for single-handed wielding, and one for two-handed wielding.

Every family of weapon now has two unique finishers, one for single-handed wielding, and one for two-handed wielding. Storage Box: Another much-sought feature, players will be able to deposit up to 2,000 items in the Skyrest Bridge Coffer to help free up inventory space.

Another much-sought feature, players will be able to deposit up to 2,000 items in the Skyrest Bridge Coffer to help free up inventory space. Gamepad Rebind: Players will have the ability to rebind gamepad buttons, having been able to remap mouse and keyboard since launch.

Players will have the ability to rebind gamepad buttons, having been able to remap mouse and keyboard since launch. SNOWBALL FIGHTS! Another new throwable, players can now launch snowballs at enemies or invaders alike.

