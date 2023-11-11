Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hexworks, Lords of the Fallen

Lords Of The Fallen Reveals Content Roadmap Going Into 2024

CI Games has plans for Lords Of The Fallen with a ton of content being worked on as we speak, with plans going into 2024.

Article Summary CI Games unveils an expansive Lords Of The Fallen content roadmap into 2024 with new updates.

New quest lines, unique armor, weapons, and 12 fresh spells to enhance gameplay are incoming.

Community-driven features including New Game Plus system set to redefine the gaming experience.

HexWorks commits to an open dialogue with players, integrating feedback to evolve the title.

CI Games and developer HexWorks revealed their plans for Lords Of The Fallen, as they have content in the works going into 2024. As you can see from the infographic they released earlier this week, the team have new content coming out over the course of the rest of 2023, but more importantly, they have a ton of new items and events planned to be released throughout next year. We have more notes from the team below, along with a quote from HexWorks, about what they're putting together, as we look forward to the content on the way.

Multiple new quest lines will be added before year's end, with the opportunity to unlock some unique armor sets and weapons (some of which have been co-created with the community themselves during collaborative livestreams). Furthermore, players can look forward to 12 new spells, new finisher attacks, and a whole host of community-requested features, including the recently revealed New Game Plus (NG+) modifier system – a first for the genre, and highly anticipated by the Lords of the Fallen community. This pipeline of free content follows hot on the tracks of an already packed schedule since the title's launch on 13th October. Working very closely with its passionate player base, HexWorks has been quick to implement user feedback, including reducing mob density, increasing boss difficulty, and restoring vestiges to NG+ as part of the studio's plan to expand the mode.

"At HexWorks, we're incredibly proud of the open relationship we're fostering with our community. We are actively listening to their constructive feedback and working diligently to deliver what we believe, collectively, will elevate Lords of the Fallen even further. Every addition to the game is a labor of love, as we strive to push both it and the genre's boundaries," affirmed Saül Gascon, Head of Studio.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!