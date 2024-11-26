Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Los Ark Announces Holiday Awakening Event Starting Tomorrow

Amazon Games have revealed the next major update coming to Lost Ark, as the November patch brings with it the Holiday Awakening

Article Summary Discover Buzzling Island, transform into bees, and earn rewards in the Gienah Sea.

Upgrade your pets with new abilities for enhanced stronghold efficiency.

Boost your progress with the Voldis Powerpass and Hyper Awakening events.

Join icy minigames in Toto's Ice Castle for holiday-themed rewards till February.

Amazon Games revealed new details about the latest event coming to Lost Ark, as the November update will launch the 2024 Holiday Awakening. Some of the highlights to this are Buzzing Island, as you get a place filled with giant bees, the North Kurzan Rapport with three new NPCs, and a complete upgrade to the pet system that grants them abilities, and you have the option of releasing them. Along with some other odds and ends, plus a Black Friday sale we're not promoting, it's in there if you're interested. We have more details of what you can expect to see in the game from the dev notes below, plus their latest blog, and we have their latest video showing the content above, as the update will launch on November 27 at 3am ET.

Lost Ark – Holiday Awakening

Buzzling Island – A whimsical new island debuts in the Gienah Sea, just left of Tortoyk. With a recommended item level of 1520 or above, players can transform into bees and compete in the Trial of Honor, earning Buzzling Island coins and rewards like T4 honing materials and cards.

Pet Ability System – Pets can now enhance a stronghold's efficiency through a brand-new ability system! Train pets for unique abilities at the Stronghold Ranch, with abilities available in three grades: Rare, Epic, and Legendary, offering increasingly powerful effects. Train carefully, as pet abilities are specific to Security Division placements, with the Ranch providing battle-related effects, the Farm focusing on farm-related effects, and the Dock supporting stronghold activities like Dispatch and Craft.

Progression Events – A new pair of progression events, Voldis Powerpass and Hyper Awakening, will arrive to help all types of players reach Tier 4 and Hyper Awakenings. Toto's Ice Castle also returns, where players will transform into Mokokos and participate in new icy minigames, with tokens earned from various activities redeemable for holiday-themed rewards and event items through February.

