Lost Epic Confirms Release For Nintendo Switch On April 20th Indie developer and publisher One Or Eight have set a Nintendo Switch release date for Lost Epic as it will come out on April 20th.

Indie developer and publisher One Or Eight confirmed they will be releasing Lost Epic for the Nintendo Switch on April 20th, 2023. The game has already been released on PlayStation and PC for people to play as you're getting an epic 2D side-scrolling action RPG in which you will be fighting a war between gods and humanity. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below as we have more info before it comes out.

"Take up arms in a war between gods and men as the God Slayer. Defy eternal beings and end the reign of fear imposed by the inhabitants of Sanctum. Seek out the evil rulers and their elite guardians in an interconnected, Metroidvania-like 2D world featuring character art by Namie (Fate/Grand Order, Arknights, Azur Lane). Gear up and set upon the sacrilegious path to terminate the Pantheon of Six and free the humans from their torment. Slay enemies to gain Anima and upgrade weapons and magic abilities after each victorious battle with an extensive skill tree. Execute and combine Divine skills to deliver ungodly levels of damage with beautiful animations. Absorb the powers of slain deities to discover new ways to journey further into the heavenly domain in Lost Epic."

"With these newfound godlike attributes, return to previous locations to access once-unreachable areas and unravel the mysteries of the divinities and their hiding places. Venture onto side quests and engage in altercations against the Elite, and stumble upon heavenly hidden loot on the way towards redemption. Craft consumable items and memorize enemy attack patterns to thwart foes in punishing souls-like combat where one mistake can spell imminent doom. Journey into Sanctum hand-in-hand with a fellow warrior in online cooperative multiplayer, and communicate with God Slayers around the world with visual-based stamps to overcome language barriers. Take on raid bosses in Sky-Reaching Spire, or answer the call of divine challenge with New Game+ featuring deadly encounters that yield new rewards."