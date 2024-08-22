Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost In Prayer, Nine Dots Publishing

Lost In Prayer Announces First Closed Playtest For September

Lost In Prayer has released a brand new trailer this week, while also confirming the first Closed Playtest will take place next month

Article Summary Lost In Prayer announces Closed Playtest from September 5-17 ahead of Early Access in Q1 2025.

Players can face challenges using cunning and resourcefulness in diverse, treacherous environments.

Unique system where defeated enemies become playable characters, adding strategic depth and variety.

Procedurally generated levels and permadeath ensure high replay value with distinct Hell and Heaven realms.

Indie game developer and publisher Nine Dots Publishing released a new trailer for Lost In Prayer while confirming the game's first Closed Playtest. The team confirmed that the game will be released into Early Access on Steam sometime in Q1 2025, but before that, players will get to experience a playtest from September 5-17, where you'll get to try an early version of the title. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Lost In Prayer

Lost in Prayer thrives on high stakes. Players will scour treacherous environments, and their every step is a gamble with mortality. But survival isn't just about brute force. Cunning and resourcefulness are key. Players can utilize their surroundings, setting traps, luring enemies into dangerous situations, and exploiting weaknesses to overcome them in the most efficient way possible. Succeed in your encounters, and you'll be rewarded with precious loot, increasing your chances of survival! The core twist in Lost in Prayer lies in its character progression system. In Lost In Prayer, anything that kills you becomes playable. The very enemies that vanquished you become playable characters for your next runs. Each character carries their unique skills and abilities, offering a diverse roster of combatants as you delve deeper into the cycle of life and death.

Will you be tempted to die on purpose in a successful run to unlock the enemy you face? Dying is more bittersweet when the boss that took you down becomes the instrument of your revenge. With dozens of playable characters, you'll find your favorite playstyle. Play to its strengths, go beyond Hell or above Heaven, and discover why you're stuck in the Purgatory. Expect all the qualities that make the genre so compelling, such as mind-twisting tactical decisions and expansive build options.

High replay value, rewarding progression and tough challenges awaits.

Procedurally generated levels ensure no two runs are the same.

Explore Hell and Heaven each with their dedicated enemies, encounters, and environment.

Unique skill trees that offer a variety of playstyles.

Loot weapons and armor with dedicated abilities to widen your tactical options.

Permadeath keeps tension high, but if you die…

