Lost Legions Reveals Alpha Gameplay Footage at Gamescom 2024

Check out the latest video of Lost Legions from Gamescom 2024 as the team shows off the current Alpha build of their game

Indie game developer and publisher Tarock Interactive released a new video during Gamescom 2024 as they showed off Alpha footage of their next game, Lost Legions. The video gives a five-minute presentation of what the game currently looks like, as they show off some of the mechanics and gameplay. It's an important look at the game as they are aiming to launch it into Steam's Early Access sometime in Q2 2025, so this might be a pretty close look as to what you'll play next year. Enjoy the footage above!

Lost Legions

Lost Legions is a historical exploration and survival game for 1-4 players set after the Varian disaster in a hand-crafted world inspired by the German region of Teutoburg forest. Uncover the secrets of the ancient German forest. Traverse various biomes with their own animals to hunt, resources to gather, and mysteries to solve! Explore various biomes, craft superior equipment, fight barbarians, construct Roman war camps, save and recruit fellow legionaries to do your bidding, and recover the three banners of the Lost Legions to reclaim Rome's honor!

A large, hand-crafted world with multiple biomes, each with unique animals, resources, and challenges to discover.

Play alone or with up to 3 other players on player-hosted servers.

An equipment-based combat that rewards careful preparation and skill. Utilize various weapons with unique attacks, different blocking styles, ranged combat, thrown weapons, dodges and blocks to fight your enemies.

Intuitive crafting, where recipes are discovered by salvaging the broken equipment left behind after the fateful battle.

Flexible building system. Build a small shelter or an entire war camp, claim enemy villages, and rebuild them to your image.

Save and recruit NPC legionaries and send them out to gather resources for you or find points of interest while you do what's fun for you.

An engrossing story about betrayal and survival that touches on the topics of colonialism and imperialism

