Lucca Comic & Games 2024 Reveals This Year's Theme

Lucca Comic & Games has revealed the official poster and theme to the 2024 event, set to take place October 30 to November 3.

Organizers behind Lucca Comic & Games have announced the theme for the 2024 edition of the event, along with the official poster art. This year's festival theme is The Butterfly Effect, and as you can see from the artwork below, the poster has been designed by world-famous Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano. Amano created not just one image, but three, as they culminate into a collage, with each representing an act of his work. Along with the poster, they revealed a number of additions to the schedule, including three different anniversary celebrations and a Netflix premiere. We have the info below as more will be coming out in the weeks ahead.

Lucca Comic & Games 2024 – The Butterfly Effect

In the year of the Puccini centenary, it is only natural to think that Lucca Comics & Games would present a contemporary version of that synesthetic ideal which, a century ago, was represented by opera, a combination of literary invention, scenic wonder and musical magic. In addition to a clear reference to Puccini's masterpiece, the title refers to the well-known Butterfly Effect, a corollary of Chaos Theory, which studies the way in which small changes can lead to large consequences. It is a theme that resonates perfectly with the spirit of Lucca Comics & Games, and to visually represent the three acts of this unique Opera, they have called upon a great Sensei who embodies a melting pot of cultures and media in Yoshitaka Amano.

Squid Game 2

Netflix returns to Lucca Comics & Games this year with an unmissable event for Squid Game 2. On Thursday, October 31, the creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk and the protagonists Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-Joon will be in Lucca to meet fans and to reveal to the whole world some news from the highly anticipated second season. The second chapter of Squid Game which still remains the most popular series on Netflix more than two years after its release, will only be available on Netflix by the end of 2024. The event in Lucca promises to be an event not to be missed.

One Piece 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of One Piece started simultaneously from Milan, Berlin, London, Madrid, and Paris on the occasion of the birthday of Monkey D. Luffy, the famous straw-hat pirate, but it will be in Lucca on a most important moment to close the celebrations in style and with all the numerous fans. In fact, two great guests from Japan will participate in Lucca Comics & Games: Tatsuya Nagamine (director of the last years of One Piece and previously of many other TOEI titles, including Dragon Ball Super: Broly) and Kenji Yokoyama (historical animator from the first episodes to today). Not only that, the celebrations will also continue at the TOEI Animation stand with many surprises and new features to be announced in the coming weeks!

In a new feature for 2024, Lucca Comics & Games will this year leave the urban walls of Lucca and land at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, with the exhibition AMANO CORPUS ANIMÆ, dedicated to Yoshitaka Amano. This exhibition will offer a complete overview of his work, highlighting his extraordinary ability to merge Anime, Video Games and contemporary art into a single, inimitable artistic vision. More than 100 original works will tell the history of animation and world entertainment; the epic images that have consecrated the "boy from Shizuoka" in the Olympus of contemporary artists will range from Tatsunoko to Final Fantasy , passing through Vogue. The exhibition will happen after the festival. From November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025, "Amano Corpus Animae " will be the first retrospective to celebrate the 50-year career of the visionary Maestro. The largest and most complete exhibition ever dedicated to the Japanese artist in the West. Curated for Lucca Comics & Games by Fabio Viola, with the exhibition design and itinerary is created in collaboration with POLI.design of Milan.

Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary

To celebrate 50 years, Lucca Comics & Games is dedicating not one but two unique tributes to the world of Dungeons & Dragons, transforming this anniversary into a gigantic collective party. For the first time the Koder Collection will be exhibited, with original masterpieces by Larry Elmore, Jeff Easley, Clyde Caldwell, Keith Parkinson, Brom, Todd Lockwood, in a unique exhibition in the world entitled "Gateway to Adventure: 50 Years of D&D Art". It will be curated by Jon Peterson, one of the most important historians of the game, author among other things of Dungeons and Dragons – Art & Arcana and the extraordinary collection of rare documents The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons 1970-1977, recently published by Wizards of the Coast, and by Jessica Lee Patterson, an art historian who has been working on cataloguing the collection since 2022. The exhibition will be hosted in the extraordinary and sacred Church of the Servi, already used in the past for the display of original tables, redesigned to accommodate an editorial and artistic path that also leaves great space for experience and the games played.

It doesn't end there. The role-playing game will leave a permanent trace in the city of gaming par excellence: the municipal administration of Lucca will rename the basement of the San Paolino bastion, after Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, the creators of Dungeons & Dragons. This is the culmination of a journey started 15 years ago with Larry Elmore, Tracy and Laura Hickman. Jeremy Crawford, lead rules designer of Dungeons & Dragons and lead designer of the new 2024 version, will be present in Lucca to investigate the present and future of the first and longest-running role-playing game.

Tetris 40th Anniversary

Additionally, Tetris will celebrate its 40th anniversary at Lucca Comics & Games with the participation of the game's creator and the co-founder of The Tetris Company. In 1984, Alexey L. Pajitnov, a programmer at the Moscow Academy of Sciences and a great lover of puzzle games, presented the world with what would become a universal phenomenon: Tetris. One of the most iconic and beloved video games of all time, with hundreds of millions of copies sold on over 50 platforms, Tetris continues to captivate fans of all ages around the world. Alexey L. Pajitnov, the creator of Tetris, and Henk B. Rogers, co-founder of The Tetris Company, will talk about the game's history, its impact on pop culture, and share their thoughts on the brand's future direction with the participants of Lucca Comics & Games.

Star Wars: Unlimited

At Lucca Comics & Games, Star Wars: Unlimited, the fast-paced and easy-to-learn collectible card game where players explore a galaxy of endless possibilities, engaging in thrilling head-to-head battles featuring the most famous characters from the Star Wars universe, will be featured in a world premiere! Worldwide pre-release events for Set 3, The Twilight of the Republic, will take place on Friday, November 1, but at Lucca Comics & Games, they will start on Wednesday, October 30. Two days of exclusive pre-release, where all Italian players and Star Wars fans can see, touch, and experience the new Star Wars™: Unlimited set before anyone else in the world.

