LucidSound Launches Wireless Gaming Headsets For Next-Gen Consoles

LucidSound revealed this morning that they have launched a new set of wireless gaming headsets for the Xbox Series X and PS5. The two new brands are the LS15X and LS15P, both designed to be high-performance headsets for both consoles, no matter which one you purchase it for. The goal of them is to give you one of the best audio experiences possible for both systems without having to lose anything from the dynamic audio they both put out. With a focus on comfort and durability for hardcore gamers who will be at their system for hours. You can read more about them below from today's reveal as they both sell for $100.

"With the highly anticipated launch of the next generation of gaming platforms just around the corner, LucidSound has reimagined what you can expect from next gen wireless gaming headsets. We are focusing on what matters most to gamers. The LS15 delivers class leading interference-free wireless, ultra-comfortable design, a sound stage created to take advantage of the different surround sound options offered by the consoles, crystal-clear communication and our iconic control system that allows the gamer to focus on the game and make critical in-game audio adjustments intuitively," said Chris Von Huben, Sr. Director of Audio of LucidSound.

Wireless Performance

LucidSound's advanced wireless chipset delivers a strong and clear wireless signal even in the most crowded WiFi and mesh network areas. Without the need for configuration, one-step setup gets you gaming in no time.

Custom-Tuned Audio and Crystal-Clear Chat with Dual Mics

Hear immersive high-fidelity stereo and Windows Sonic surround sound through powerful, precision-tuned 50mm drivers with three custom-tuned EQ modes. The conveniently designed dual mic system includes a detachable, flexible boom mic with an LED mic mute indicator for crystal-clear chat from your teammates. Removing the boom mic activates a built-in mic perfect for mobile gaming and calls.

Designed for Marathon Gaming

Be ready for long campaigns with an up to 15-hour rechargeable battery and glasses-friendly soft memory foam earpads with a flexible lightweight frame. Between matches, the spacious earcups twist flat to rest comfortably around your neck.

Intuitive Controls

Control audio and chat via on-earcup quick-access controls, making it easier than ever toadjust your commswithout breaking your concentration.