M. Bison Arrives In Street Fighter 6 As Season Two Launches

Capcom has launched Season Two for Street Fighter 6, as M. Bison makes his return to the franchise as the first DLC character.

Article Summary Street Fighter 6 Season Two kicks off with DLC character M. Bison.

Explore Bison's story in World Tour and Arcade Mode additions.

Customize avatars with new Psycho-powered moves in Battle Hub.

Game updates feature classic sounds, replay tweaks, and more.

Capcom has launched Season Two of Street Fighter 6 this morning, with the first major addition to the content being the return of M. Bison. Bison is looking a little worse for wear, as he has been deposed from his once great ruling position and looks to have been in hiding this entire time. According to the character bio, he "looks like" Bison, who was presumed dead, as this version is missing memories. Is he the real deal or not? Find out for yourself as the content is available right now, with a brand new trailer to enjoy above.

Street Fighter 6 – M. Bison

The evil-doing, dictatorial, Undying Lord rises from the ashes to join the roster as the newest character to hit the streets, available to play now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam! M. Bison is now live across all three game modes, with players able to ride into Fighting Ground atop his jet-black horse, visit M. Bison in World Tour to enroll with him as their malevolent Master, and equip their avatar with his Psycho-powered move set in Battle Hub. Additional new Street Fighter 6 content and updates coming to the game alongside M. Bison's release include:

World Tour: M. Bison's Master Missions added

M. Bison's Master Missions added Fighting Ground: M. Bison's story added to Arcade Mode

M. Bison's story added to Arcade Mode Shop: Shop now includes M. Bison's Outfit 2, plus Outfit 1 colors 3-10

Shop now includes M. Bison's Outfit 2, plus Outfit 1 colors 3-10 Additional Features/Updates Players can now audibly gear up for battle by selecting to play specific sounds from past Street Fighter™ titles when pre-match Challenger Screens appear When viewing Replays, "1.1x" and "1.2x" playback speed options will now be available, as well as a "Rewind Frame" option (only usable when paused) When a Critical Art can be used, the player's health bar will now flash Added a shortcut to start Training Mode in the Main Menu In Versus mode, select "Change Match Settings" in the Match Result menu to reset the win/loss record for offline matches/tournaments



