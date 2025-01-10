Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden Esports Championship, Madden NFL 25

Madden Esports Championship Returns To New Orleans

The Madden Esports Championship will happen this February in New Orleans, as they crown a new champ two days before the Super Bowl

Article Summary Madden Esports Championship returns to New Orleans on February 7, 2025, just before Super Bowl LIX.

Event to be live-streamed on Twitch and YouTube, held at the iconic Orpheum Theater.

Headlined by Chris Stapleton and Jelly Roll, with special sets by Shaboozey and Tucker Wetmore.

Exclusive 99 Club After Party follows, featuring a surprise performance from a music icon.

EA Sports has revealed new details about the Madden Esports Championship, which will return to New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl. The event will take place on Friday, February 7, two days before Super Bowl LIX happens, as they will take over the legendary Orpheum Theater for the finals in what has been a busy season for Madden NFL 25. We have more details about the event below as it will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube for those who can't get tickets in person.

Madden Esports Championship

Headlined by 10x Grammy winner Chris Stapleton and 4x Grammy Nominee Jelly Roll, with a one-of-a-kind set by 6x Grammy nominee and Billboard Hot 100 sensation Shaboozey, the event will also introduce one of the biggest rising stars in country radio, Tucker Wetmore. EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl is where sport, culture, and gaming intersect, bringing together the biggest names from across the entertainment world. Immediately following EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl is the exclusive EA Sports 99 Club After Party, which will feature an intimate set from an undisputed music icon who will bring the swagger to the stage. 99 is the highest rating given by EA Sports to elite athletes based on their real-world performance. This elusive rating is only achieved by a handful of athletes each year, but many desire to join the exclusive "99 Club." Only five athletes currently hold the rating in Madden NFL 25.

"EA Sports is a cornerstone of Super Bowl Week, and on Friday at Super Bowl LIX, we're bringing together fans, music, athletes, esports, and Madden in an unforgettable celebration of football," said John Reseburg, VP of Marketing, Partnerships, and Communications for EA Sports. "New Orleans is one of the greatest and most passionate sports cities in the world, and with a line-up including Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, and more, this is going to be an absolutely electric night at EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl."

"2024 was an unforgettable year for me with a lot of highs, including performing at an NFL halftime show on Thanksgiving. Now I can't wait to keep the party going with EA Sports and football fans from all over at Madden Bowl," said Shaboozey.

