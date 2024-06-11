Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 25, nfl

Madden NFL 25 Reveals Release Date & Cover Athlete

EA Sports has revealed the official cover athlete for Madden NFL 25, along with the game's official release date happening in August.

EA Sports has released two new pieces of info for Madden NFL 25 this week, as we learned who the cover athlete is and the official release date. First off, taking center stage for both the Standard and Deluxe Edition covers of the game is the star running back for the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey. Second, the game is coming out a little earlier than we normally see, as this version will be out on August 16, 2024. No footage or screenshots of the game were released, as we're guessing all of that info will be saved until later this week or next. For now, here are a few quotes from both parties about the reveal.

Christian McCaffrey on Madden NFL 25

McCaffrey led San Francisco to Super Bowl LVIII last season and further cemented himself as one of the league's most consistent and explosive players in the process. His 339 total touches, 2,023 scrimmage yards, and 21 total touchdowns all represented NFL bests on the year, and he tied a league record with 17 straight games with a touchdown.

"Christian McCaffrey is a human highlight reel on NFL Sundays, and our players love his dynamic abilities in Madden, scoring more than 450 million touchdowns with him last year and making him the most popular running back in Madden NFL 24," said Mike Mahar, Senior Production Director, Madden NFL. "Christian's electrifying, dynamic, and physical play style perfectly represents the gameplay innovations we're bringing to Madden NFL 25 and made him the perfect fit for this year's cover."

"To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches, and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible," said McCaffrey. "I'm pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25."

