Magic: The Gathering Reveals Marvel Secret Cards at NYCC 2024

Magic: The Gathering and Marvel have teamed up for a new crossover as a new set of Secret Lair cards was revealed at NYCC 2024

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils 5 Marvel Secret Lair card sets at NYCC 2024.

Iconic characters include Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Storm, and Black Panther.

Exclusive cards feature legendary characters and stunning artwork by top artists.

Partnership hints at more exciting MTG and Marvel collaborations in 2025.

During a panel at New York Comic-Con 2024, Wizards of the Coast and Marvel revealed several new Secret Lair sets that are coming to Magic: The Gathering. As you can see form the images below, five new sets will be released starting on November 4, each one centered around a different iconic character including Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Black Panther, and Wolverine. The two sides teased that this was just the beginning of the partnership between them, as there will be more to look forward to in 2025, but they didn't tip their hand as to what it would be yet. We have more info and all of the images of these sets for you here.

Magic: The Gathering x Marvel – Secret Lair

Secret Lair x Marvel's Captain America

Justice, liberty, honor—these are the values Captain America protects with his shield held high. That's why each and every courageous card in this drop, including the all-new, legendary Captain America, is dedicated to protecting the downtrodden. Because it's not enough to just win your next Commander battle, you have to win the right way. This drop features card art by Anthony Devine, Howard Lyon, Ryan Pancoast, Livia Prima, and Chris Rahn.

Secret Lair x Marvel's Iron Man

Billionaire, genius, Super Hero, and now Secret Lair Drop—Tony Stark really has done it all. High-tech, low-drag, all power—this drop features sleek art and five cutting-edge cards, including an all-new legendary Iron Man card, that will put you into the armor of one of the Avengers' most inventive Super Heroes. This drop features card art by Bud Cook, Justyna Dura, Lie Setiawan, Anna Steinbauer, Marco Teixeira.

Secret Lair x Marvel's Wolverine

All right, bub… it's time to brawl. This deadly drop combines mutant healing factor with killer instincts to bring you five ferocious cards inspired by the X-Men's most relentless member, including an all-new, legendary Wolverine card. Grab this drop and the bones of your next Commander deck will be made of adamantium. Ain't no stinkin' way you'll lose. This drop features card art by Victor Adame Minguez, Alexander Mokhov, Anna Podedworna, Eliz Roxs.

Secret Lair x Marvel's Storm

Shutter the windows and head down to the cellar, Storm is coming. This gale-force drop features stunning artwork of Marvel's Storm across five fierce cards, including the all-new legendary Storm card. Summon the fury of the elements and turn the X-Men's most electric leader into your next commander. This drop features card art by Miguel Mercado, Francisco Miyara, Kevin Sidharta, Magali Villeneuve, Pauline Voss.

Secret Lair x Marvel's Black Panther

Leaping from the heart of Wakanda into the depths of Secret Lair, Black Panther is on the prowl. Featuring the alter ego of warrior king T'Challa, this drop brings the power of Vibranium to bear across five majestic cards, including an all-new legendary Black Panther. Protect your people, punish your enemies, and preserve your position as commander and king. This drop features card art by Tyler Jacobson, Jake Murray, Ernanda Souza, Swayart, and Salvatorre Zee Yazzie.

