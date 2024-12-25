Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Studio Drydock, Wylde Society

Magical Victorian Title Wylde Society Announced For Steam

Host parties with magic and gain influence in Wylde Society, announced for PC via Steam, but with no official launch window yet

Article Summary Join Vivian Wylde in a magical Victorian setting in Wylde Society on Steam.

Run and customize a magical boarding house in Fairhaven.

Host elegant parties, choosing guest lists, food, and more.

Explore séances and befriend magical creatures as a witch.

Indie game developer and publisher Studio Drydock has revealed their latest game in the works, as Wylde Society will be coming to Steam. Building off the success of their previous game, Wylde Flowers, this game takes that same concept and throws it into a magical Victorian-era setting where you host events with witchcraft and style. You can learn more about the game here as we're waiting to see when they plan to release it.

Wylde Society

Step into the elegant heels of Vivian Wylde, witch, socialite, and host in period drama sim Wylde Society! Build, run, and customize your magical boarding house in turn-of-the-century Fairhaven. Host splendid events, expand your witchcraft, and influence the town. Who will you invite for tea?

Step Back in Time: Wylde Society takes place on the vibrant island of Fairhaven at the turn of the century. Enjoy and admire its Edwardian fashions, architecture, society rules, and etiquette.

Wylde Society takes place on the vibrant island of Fairhaven at the turn of the century. Enjoy and admire its Edwardian fashions, architecture, society rules, and etiquette. Run your Magical Boarding House: Build, renovate, and customize your magical boarding house! Invite, welcome, and care for your tenants. Some may stay only a season, but with your help, others may find reasons to stay.

Invite, welcome, and care for your tenants. Some may stay only a season, but with your help, others may find reasons to stay. Host Splendid Parties: As a local socialite, you will plan and host a range of fancy events including tea parties, dinners, and balls. Choose everything like the guest list, food, drink welcome toast, and seating plan. Will you keep the peace or instigate drama?

As a local socialite, you will plan and host a range of fancy events including tea parties, dinners, and balls. Choose everything like the guest list, food, drink welcome toast, and seating plan. Will you keep the peace or instigate drama? Explore the Beyond: At the turn of the century, séances were very popular, but telling a true mystic from a charlatan was tricky! Vivian has a true knack for contacting spirits. Will you help Fairhaven's departed with their unfinished business?

At the turn of the century, séances were very popular, but telling a true mystic from a charlatan was tricky! Vivian has a true knack for contacting spirits. Will you help Fairhaven's departed with their unfinished business? Befriend Magical Creatures: Discover and collect familiars, from cats to otters. These companions will not only help you with their witchy skills but will also keep you company, even on your broom!

