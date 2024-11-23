Posted in: Games, MapleStory, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: MapleStory

MapleStory Launches First Half Of Winter Update, The Dark Ride

MapleStory launched the first of a two part update for Winter 2024, as players can now experience The Dark Ride right now

Article Summary Explore MapleStory's Winter 2024 update, The Dark Ride, featuring new character Althea and epic boss battles.

Join Aran and Shade as they return with remastered skills and exclusive gear in this thrilling update.

Leverage Hyper Burning to rapidly level up characters and enhance gear stats with Item Burning events.

Dive into the Page of Memories event for rich lore, rewards, and engaging stories from Maple World's past.

Nexon has released a new update for MapleStory this week, bringing in the first of a two-part Winter 2024 update called The Dark Ride. This new update brings with it a global exclusive with Ride or Die, as well as the Aran and Shade getting a remaster, the return of Hyper Burning and Tera Blink, Item Burning, and other additions and updates. We have the dev notes below, and you can read the full patch notes on their website, as the content is now live.

MapleStory – The Dark Ride

Players assist Althea, an all-new character, and her secret task force of inspectors responsible for protecting the separation of alternate dimensions of Maple World. Equipped with the powerful Mapae tool, the team traverses these dimensions and harnesses Mapae's power to remain in them for a limited amount of time to carry out their mission. Althea ventures deep underground into a Maple World that has long been free of the Black Mage. There, she encounters Kazax, who has been resurrected and is controlling six MapleStory bosses – Vellum, Horntail, Papulatus, Darknell, Zakum, and Guardian Angel Slime – and it is up to players to defeat these formidable foes and stop Kazak's nefarious scheme. In addition, players can earn a variety of rewards when they defeat these foes.

Players at level 200+ can participate in a 12-week boss rush event. Each week, they can choose from three difficulty levels and select the number of additional challenges to undertake for extra bonuses as they face one of the six randomly chosen bosses and up to 20 different challenges. Points earned from defeating bosses and remaining death counts contribute to their weekly scores, with higher difficulties providing better rewards.

Aran and Shade Return with New Skills

Aran the Polearm Master and Shade the Forgotten Hero have both been remastered, bringing players new skills, animations, abilities and voiceovers. Newly created Aran and Shade characters can obtain gear upgrades, experience and power boosts, and level up support, while existing Aran and Shade characters can receive special event outfits and chairs through the "Blossoming by Moonshade" event. In addition to one Hyper Burning character in The Dark Ride update, players can also choose to Hyper Burn either Aran or Shade, enabling quick gameplay immersion and access to their remastered skills. This event supports rapid leveling and engagement with these newly revamped characters, enriching the overall game experience during the event period​.

Hyper Burning, Tera Blink, & The All-New Item Burning

Happening now through February 11, 2025, Hyper Burning makes its return, allowing a character to gain two bonus levels each time they level up until they reach level 260. Tera Blink is also back to teach players the basics of MapleStory for their Hyper Burning character, providing them with plenty of EXP to help them reach level 200 in the blink of an eye. Additionally, with the new Item Burning event, the stats of a Hyper Burning character's equipment will level up as players complete boss challenges after reaching level 200, giving new and returning players an easy way to undertake bossing.

Page of Memories Event

Themed around the Librarian and memories of Maple World's past, the Page of Memories event runs through January 14, offering players access to untold stories of the Black Mage's Commanders. Players can encounter a variety of scenarios and earn a wealth of rewards, including daily and weekly attendance bonuses, stat buffs throughout the event, and coin and meso shops stocked with growth and cosmetic items.

