Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Announces Post-Launch Content

Ubisoft announced today that they have some new post-launch content coming to Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope. The team had already revealed that they were going to be releasing another Ubisoft property, Rayman, into the game as a playable character. But now we have a better idea of when that will be happening and what else is on the way. So the bad news first: Rayman isn't happening for another year. The good news is that they have two DLCs' planned to run in 2023 ahead of it, one of which will be expanding th remain storyline for the game. We got more info from the team below as we're now waiting on dates.

"In the Tower of Doooom, players will face the greatest challenges! Madame Bwahstrella needs Mario, Rabbid Peach, and their friends to clean her multi-dimensional tower and save their old friend Spawny! Coming in early 2023, this expansion will add a new combat game mode in which players will face highly strategic battles as they make their way to the top of the Tower. The second piece of downloadable content will have our Heroes traveling to a brand-new planet. Players will be able to explore new environments, filled with fun characters to meet, secrets to discover, but also new enemies to face. This new Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope story content will be available in mid-2023.

In the last DLC, Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Peach, and Rayman will join forces in a surprising, fun, and epic adventure. Players will be able to control Rayman and follow our Heroes as they explore a new and mysterious place. This DLC will arrive in late 2023. All downloadable content requires players to own Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and are included in the game's Season Pass. Tower of Doooom is exclusively available for Season Pass owners, while the two other expansions can be bought separately."