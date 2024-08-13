Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GUG, Martian Lawyers Club

Martian Lawyers Club Announces New Game GUG

Martian Lawyers Club have revealed their latest game on the way, as GUG will becoming to PC via Steam, most likely in 2025

Create unique 'gugs' by coding words; each gug has distinct abilities, stats, and appearances.

Experience endless tactical turn-based battles with gugs crafted by players and the developers.

Share and encounter player-created gugs, building a diverse Gugopedia in a whimsical applet.

Indie game developer and publisher Martian Lawyers Club revealed their latest game on the way, with the creepy but artistic game GUG. This game is a roguelike creature-battler in which you essentially craft creatures from scratch as you would like coding, then use them to build your team and fight other creatures you encounter. As they grow, you'll see them evolve and develop game-breaking powers, which are then defined by whatever word you choose. The team gave no official release date or window for the game beyond "winter," not even a hint at a demo or Early Access. So, at best, we're assuming this will be released sometime in early 2025.

GUG

Featuring the developer's unique gug creation system, which allows the game's code to be rewritten and adapted as you play, GUG offers near-endless opportunities to create all manner of 'gugs' to use in tactical turn-based battles. For MLC, every word has the potential to become a gug, and players will soon be able to turn the dictionary's worth of words into an army of powerful gugs. Each gug possesses unique abilities and appearances, and no two gugs are ever the same, ensuring an endless well of bizarre and powerful creatures to collect and unleash on your enemies.

Even GUG's developers don't know what wacky attacks or abilities each gug will have the power to harness! Make and claim new gugs, encounter gugs created by the imagination of other players, and gradually build up your Gugopedia as you battle gugs old and new. Once a gug is unleashed on the world, players will have the chance to encounter them again, with gugs from previous runs and those generated by other players popping up to take you down in gug on gug warfare!

Every gug is initially created with a randomised set of abilities, stats, appearance, and name based on the player's chosen words, with an emphasis on being as whimsical and creative as possible. At which point, the gug's abilities are turned into playable code, which is then compiled and injected into the game itself, making an all-new gug playable in GUG! MLC have created an applet that will allow players to starting making gugs ahead of release and then share them with the world, no matter how wacky!

